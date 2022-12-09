Across the Desk - Unconventional sporting activities

Clement is joined by Practical shooting player, Wanda Zama, Underwater Hockey player, Kevin Cooke, and Dibeke player from the University of Mpumalanga, Limpho Motau, shedding light on some of the sports that are considered unconventional.
Clement is joined by EWN Sports presenter, Tholakele Mnganga, Al Jazeera Sports Journalist, Peter Stemmet and TimesLive Sports Reporter, Mahlatse Mphahlele discussing the experience of the World Cup thus far including Qatar's restrictions and political issues as we approach the final match on Sunday.
Clement is hanging out with award-winning gospel musician, Ntokozo Mbambo talking about her music journey from the tender age of 11 in Umlazi, how she met the love of her life and more on her music production company, Koko Records.
For this week's edition of What's The Tea, Clement alongside 702 listeners react to a voice note from a 702 listener who's undecided about the idea of receiving money from relatives when they bring their children over holidays.
Clement is joined by Business Writer at Business Day and Financial Mail, Mudiwa Gavaza sharing tips on diverse ways to spend wisely this festive season and maintain a healthy financial stance.
Clement is in conversation with BMW's Aftersales General Manager, Rob Gearing discussing various options of Motorplan available and several ways one can maintain optimal care of their vehicle that's been out of a Motorplan.
Clement is joined by Acting General Manager of Human Capital at South African Tourism Lerato Shawane where they discuss the how people can switch off from work when they are on annual leave. They discuss some of the tips that people can use to make sure that their managers and colleagues do not contact them when they are away.
Clement is joined by Gwen Ansell, Music industry writer and researcher, Gabi le Roux, General secretary of the Trade Union for Musicians of South Africa and Simphiwe Dana, Musician & Activist where they discuss the rise of music streaming services and the steady decline on the sales of combat CDS in the last two decades. They look at the stingy royalty pay out model adopted by global streaming giants.