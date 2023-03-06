Streaming issues? Report here
Africa Melane 1500 x 1500 2020 Africa Melane 1500 x 1500 2020
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
04:00 - 06:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: 702 Breakfast with Bongani Bingwa
See full line-up
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
04:00 - 06:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
SA investment startup secures R13m funding for another startup, in gaming! It's been said before: SA's high-impact entrepreneurs are shooting the lights out with attracting venture capital and growing des... 6 July 2023 9:39 PM
Sarb freezes BILLIONS in Steinhoff accounts, Jooste's 'lover' in firing line too Bruce Whitfield gets an update from investigative journo Pauli van Wyk on the latest twist in the saga of Steinhoff, the company... 6 July 2023 7:39 PM
[WATCH]: Dear Men. Is it difficult to marry a strong and successful woman? "You are not married because you're such a strong woman, and it frustrates me." 6 July 2023 4:39 PM
View all Local
[LISTEN] 'Our economy is on its knees, we can't afford to be exluded' A political analyst weighs in on what would happen if South Africa had its African Growth and Opportunity Act privileges revoked. 6 July 2023 2:36 PM
'The 2023 Zimbabwe election will NOT be free and fair for all' Zimbabweans are expected to cast their votes on 23 August 2023. 6 July 2023 2:31 PM
[WATCH] We break down ANC Secretary General Fikile Mbalula's media briefing The ongoing electricity crisis was top of the list. 6 July 2023 8:44 AM
View all Politics
SA investment startup secures R13m funding for another startup, in gaming! It's been said before: SA's high-impact entrepreneurs are shooting the lights out with attracting venture capital and growing des... 6 July 2023 9:39 PM
What happens if you (deliberately or not) give insurers wrong information? Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler warns that the consequences can be dire, whether you intended to mislead your insurance company or no... 6 July 2023 9:38 PM
What are you selling to a potential new customer- a deal/product/relationship? Small business guru Pavlo Phitidis shares valuable advice on securing customers in this rapidly changing world of ours. 6 July 2023 7:58 PM
View all Business
What happens if you (deliberately or not) give insurers wrong information? Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler warns that the consequences can be dire, whether you intended to mislead your insurance company or no... 6 July 2023 9:38 PM
What are you selling to a potential new customer- a deal/product/relationship? Small business guru Pavlo Phitidis shares valuable advice on securing customers in this rapidly changing world of ours. 6 July 2023 7:58 PM
The worrisome reason why women make up most of the ‘true crime’ genre audience The reason goes much deeper than just wanting to curl up and watch a good series. 6 July 2023 6:16 PM
View all Lifestyle
Bafana COSAFA Cup coach Morena Ramoreboli says patience is the key to success Ramoreboli has already enjoyed success this year on the domestic front with his club Jwaneng Galaxy F.C. 6 July 2023 8:02 PM
'We believe we are not at fault' - Royal AM to appeal FIFA ban at CAS This decision comes after the KZN club’s failure to settle an outstanding payment of R12 million owed to striker Samir Nurkovic. 6 July 2023 7:43 PM
'Banyana Banyana saga should have never reached this point' The Motsepe Foundation announced on Wednesday that they would contribute R6 million towards Banyana’s FIFA Women’s World Cup parti... 5 July 2023 7:45 PM
View all Sport
The worrisome reason why women make up most of the ‘true crime’ genre audience The reason goes much deeper than just wanting to curl up and watch a good series. 6 July 2023 6:16 PM
SA's Elite Women’s underwater hockey team set for World Championship Elize Viviers, the team's coach gives us some education about underwater hockey that's classified as an "extreme sport." 6 July 2023 2:25 PM
Mark Zuckerberg takes on Elon Musk with new app to rival Twitter Threads is the latest app launched by Meta, which will be available from 6 July and will be a direct rival to Twitter. 6 July 2023 1:22 PM
View all Entertainment
'Vaccine hesitancy is one of the greatest threats to global health' And the COVID pandemic has made it worse. 6 July 2023 2:44 PM
'The 2023 Zimbabwe election will NOT be free and fair for all' Zimbabweans are expected to cast their votes on 23 August 2023. 6 July 2023 2:31 PM
[WATCH] Oil protester causes a racket at Wimbledon A Just Stop Oil protestor disrupted a match at Wimbledon as part of a protest against fossil fuels. 6 July 2023 12:24 PM
View all World
'Africa’s linguistic diversity goes largely unnoticed in research' Not much research into multilingualism is conducted in Africa despite having some of the world's most multilingual countries. 6 July 2023 11:15 AM
African countries doubt modified crops can solve hunger crises Genetically modified crops may be a solution to hunger but there is scepticism in Africa. 6 July 2023 10:55 AM
[WATCH] Baby elephants fight over attention from human 'mum', just like kids do Sheldrick Wildlife Trust shared a heartwarming video of two orphan ellies interacting with their keeper, who is their "adopted mum... 2 July 2023 3:49 PM
View all Africa
Mandy Wiener: Euphemisms demonstrate how 'unfortunate' our politicians are It’s 'regrettable' and 'unfortunate' that our politicians are seemingly incapable of straight-up describing our harsh reality. 6 July 2023 6:49 AM
'Nondisruption': How innovation can happen WITHOUT displacing jobs, companies Ian Mann reviews "Beyond Disruption", written by the best-selling authors of "Blue Ocean Strategy". 5 July 2023 1:29 PM
'Bully boy tactics' not part of the VIP Protection Unit – security specialist Security specialist Craig Perdersen shares insights into what the 'blue-light brigade' is and its function. 5 July 2023 9:58 AM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The Clement Manyathela Show
arrow_forward
#702Openline

#702Openline

6 March 2023 10:09 AM


More episodes from The Clement Manyathela Show

The Dialogue: Does the whistle blower legislation go far enough?

6 July 2023 12:09 PM

Clement speaks to Cynthia Stimpel, Director of Whistleblower House, Crispin Phiri Spokesperson for the Ministry of Justice, and Correctional Services and Karam Singh the executive director of Corruption Watch as they discuss proposed reforms to whistleblowing legislation.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Hanging out with Lungisa Fuzile

6 July 2023 11:33 AM

Clement is hanging out with the CEO of Standard Bank South Africa Lungisa Fuzile as they reflect on his life and his 19-year career at National Treasury.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Boksburg gas inhalation deaths

6 July 2023 10:24 AM

Clement speaks to Phakamile Mbengashe, head of communications at the City of Ekurhuleni and Mandla Murubdaa a resident of Angelo informal settlement, following the Boksburg gas inhalation that killed 16 people.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

#702Openline

6 July 2023 10:05 AM
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Sharing space - Should the life you’ve created for yourself match the life come from?

5 July 2023 12:07 PM
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

In conversation with the South African Reserve Bank

5 July 2023 11:57 AM

Clement is in conversation the governor of the South African Reserve Bank Lesetja Kganyago as they discuss the primary mandate of the reserve bank and how the economic crisis has impacted interest rates.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Listeners Choice – Can you contest an incorrect municipal water bill?

5 July 2023 11:53 AM

Clement is joined by Attorney and Senior Associate at Schindlers Attorneys Maike Gohl, as they explore how people can dispute unusual water bill.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

#702Openline

5 July 2023 10:09 AM
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Health and wellness: Breast milk donation.

4 July 2023 12:03 PM

Clement speaks to Marlene Gilfillan, an expert on donor milk at Kalafong Hospital as they discuss the importance of donating breast milk.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

World of work: Can Breathalyzer results be sufficient to dismiss staff?

4 July 2023 12:00 PM

Clement is joined by Lauren Lauren Clark, a human resource specialist and Head of People Mint Group as the discuss ifpositive Breathalyzer results can be sufficient to dismiss an employee.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

Never lie to your insurer – Wendy Knowler

Lifestyle

[WATCH] We break down ANC Secretary General Fikile Mbalula's media briefing

Local Politics

Eyewitness on Boksburg gas leak: ‘We tried to revive some people but we failed’

Local

EWN Highlights

Kwezanamuhla: Ziyakhala kuNgizwe Mchunu, ibulele izingane i-gas yoZama-Zama

6 July 2023 9:42 PM

The day that was: Boksburg gas fatalities, July riots, goodbye Essop Pahad

6 July 2023 9:41 PM

DR Congo and South Africa plan security pact

6 July 2023 9:19 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA