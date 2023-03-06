Clement speaks to Cynthia Stimpel, Director of Whistleblower House, Crispin Phiri Spokesperson for the Ministry of Justice, and Correctional Services and Karam Singh the executive director of Corruption Watch as they discuss proposed reforms to whistleblowing legislation.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Clement is hanging out with the CEO of Standard Bank South Africa Lungisa Fuzile as they reflect on his life and his 19-year career at National Treasury.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Clement speaks to Phakamile Mbengashe, head of communications at the City of Ekurhuleni and Mandla Murubdaa a resident of Angelo informal settlement, following the Boksburg gas inhalation that killed 16 people.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Clement is in conversation the governor of the South African Reserve Bank Lesetja Kganyago as they discuss the primary mandate of the reserve bank and how the economic crisis has impacted interest rates.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Clement is joined by Attorney and Senior Associate at Schindlers Attorneys Maike Gohl, as they explore how people can dispute unusual water bill.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Clement speaks to Marlene Gilfillan, an expert on donor milk at Kalafong Hospital as they discuss the importance of donating breast milk.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Clement is joined by Lauren Lauren Clark, a human resource specialist and Head of People Mint Group as the discuss ifpositive Breathalyzer results can be sufficient to dismiss an employee.LISTEN TO PODCAST