World of Work - How do merges and acquisitions impact the company and its employees?

Clement speaks to Jeff Ryan, the managing director at AWCape about the complexities involved with company merges and acquisitions.
Clement speaks to Marlene Gilfillan, an expert on donor milk at Kalafong Hospital as they discuss the importance of donating breast milk.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Clement is joined by Lauren Lauren Clark, a human resource specialist and Head of People Mint Group as the discuss ifpositive Breathalyzer results can be sufficient to dismiss an employee.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Clement is in conversation with Sipho Nkosi, Head of the Red Tape Reduction task team as they track government’s effort in promoting the ease of doing business and reducing red tape in government.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Clement is joined by Senior Executive of public Affairs and transformation Tebello Chabane and mining expert Peter Majoras they discuss issues of transformation in the South African mining sector.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Attorney & Lecturer at UJ’s faculty of law Elton Hart, speaks to Clement as he brings more legal analysis on the public protector findings that President Ramaphosa did not violate executive ethics code.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Clement is joined by Lisa Welch, an Intimacy coach as they discuss the Importance of foreplay for sexual satisfaction.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Clement is joined by fictional authors, Angela Makholwa Joanne Joseph and Niq Mhlongo as they explore the art of telling a story writing.LISTEN TO PODCAST