Health & Wellness - Insomnia in children

Nzimande: New funding model's phase 1 to assist 47% of 'missing middle' students A R3.8 billion budget has been set aside for the 2024 academic year for students who have a household income of more than R350,000... 14 January 2024 2:35 PM
How Takalani Sesame tackles issues of consent for children Sara-Jayne speaks to Mari Payne, Mari Payne Deputy Managing Director for Sesame Workshop South Africa about Empowering Children: T... 14 January 2024 12:40 PM
'We're never meant to die by our hands' - Kevin Hines Sara-Jayne Makwala King speaks to suicide prevention advocate Kevin Hines who became one of only 40 people known to have survived... 14 January 2024 11:13 AM
Analysts: Ramaphosa defended ANC's gains but failed to address pressing matters Nelson Mandela University’s Dr Ongama Mtimka said at the ANC's 112th anniversary celebrations, party president Cyril Ramaphosa may... 14 January 2024 8:46 AM
'I want to return': Zuma's re-entry into SA's political fray Zuma made the announcement while addressing a prayer service at the Nazareth Baptist Church, better known as the Shembe church, in... 13 January 2024 5:10 PM
'Whether they like it or not, SA today's different & that's been brought by ANC' Giving the ANC’s January 8 statement in Mpumalanga on Saturday, party president Cyril Ramaphosa listed the increase in social gran... 13 January 2024 3:49 PM
From Aston Martin 'world-first' to VW hybrid - new cars coming to SA in 2024 Motoring journo Melinda Ferguson has a rundown of new cars we can expect on our roads in 2024; plus SA’s car sales stats for Decem... 13 January 2024 2:51 PM
These were the top-selling vehicles in SA for December 2023 South African motorists just can't get enough of bakkies. 13 January 2024 1:27 PM
'Shops going cashless, spazas charging extra for card swipes – it's NOT legal!' By law, may stores go cashless, and may spaza shops charge extra for card payments? Wendy Knowler answers consumer questions. 12 January 2024 9:12 AM
Dealing with romantic crushes in the workplace A survey conducted by Forbes has revealed that over 60% of adults have had an office romance. 14 January 2024 3:04 PM
Pattern baldness: 'It is unfortunately an ongoing progressive problem' Pattern baldness affects nearly half of all men and a quarter of all women by the age of 50. 14 January 2024 1:24 PM
'We're never meant to die by our hands' - Kevin Hines Sara-Jayne Makwala King speaks to suicide prevention advocate Kevin Hines who became one of only 40 people known to have survived... 14 January 2024 11:13 AM
Stormers vs Sale Sharks: ‘We have to go full strength’ - Stormers head coach The Stormers will host the Sale Sharks at DHL Cape Town Stadium this weekend. 12 January 2024 1:42 PM
Bafana Bafana's last 16 prospects at Afcon on the cards - sports journalist South Africa will face Mali in their first Group E game on 16 January. 12 January 2024 1:33 PM
Ntubeni on 100 stormers games: ‘looking after your body is important’ Scarra Ntubeni has officially celebrated his 100th cap for the stormers. 11 January 2024 2:16 PM
Two sports GOATs meet Springbok captain Siya Kolisi was spotted chatting to football legend David Beckham at game in Paris this week. 14 January 2024 12:57 PM
Joburg Film Festival 2024: 'Inspiring storytelling and celebrating legends' The much-anticipated festival, bringing together filmmakers, industry professionals and cinema enthusiasts, aims to celebrate stor... 14 January 2024 8:40 AM
Singer Latheem rebrands: Jason Orpheus forged out of fires of loss and struggle The musician has released a new single marking his change of direction and his rebranding as Jason Orpheus. 13 January 2024 6:30 PM
'Until Middle East crisis subsides, shipping industry will face severe losses' Houthi rebels in Yemen have vowed to attack all shipping vessels bound for Israeli ports, as well as those trading with Israel. 12 January 2024 1:57 PM
Israel in war of defence against Hamas, not against Palestinian people, ICJ told In an opening statement by Israel’s foreign affairs legal advisor, Tal Becker, blame for the deaths of Palestinian civilians has b... 12 January 2024 1:33 PM
Gaza military operations aimed to protect, not kill thousands of people - Israel Israel’s Foreign Affairs legal advisor, Tal Becker, maintained his country had a right to defend itself, and that if any genocide... 12 January 2024 1:33 PM
Young Africans could disrupt authoritarian states but they don’t – here’s why Africa has the world’s largest youth population. By 2030, 75% of the African population will be under the age of 35. 8 January 2024 11:10 AM
Burkina Faso scientist gives hope for ending malaria by altering mosquito DNA Africa business specialist Rutendo Hwindingwi has a roundup of business news from the continent - on The Money Show 20 December 2023 7:58 PM
Plan for rail line through Botswana gathering momentum due to Transnet failures Botswana and Namibia signed an agreement on the Trans-Kalahari Railway years ago, but South Africa's logistics crisis is fueling d... 19 December 2023 9:36 PM
Your homeowner's insurance prob doesn't cover damage caused by a contractor Wendy Knowler investigates insurance exclusions after a home owner's house is set on fire when a contractor uses a blowtorch durin... 11 January 2024 7:42 PM
What does South Africa's ICJ genocide case against Israel mean for war in Gaza? South Africa is taking Israel to court for genocide amid the IDF's ongoing war on Gaza. 11 January 2024 8:51 AM
MANDY WIENER: Politicians (particularly from ANC) are trying to revise history Expect many attempts at airbrushing past failures, particularly by the ruling ANC and its representatives, writes Mandy Wiener. 11 January 2024 6:43 AM
Health & Wellness - Insomnia in children

Health & Wellness - Insomnia in children

7 March 2023 12:02 PM

Clement speaks Dr Fatima Khan, a pediatrician about what you can do if your little one struggles to fall or stay asleep.


Relationship Focus: Shared goals and why the matter

12 January 2024 12:43 PM

Thabo speaks to Linda Yende, a relationship coach and author about the importance of setting goals with your partner and how this can contribute to the overall success and longevity of a relationship.

South Africa makes its argument at the International Court of Justice

12 January 2024 11:03 AM

Thabo speaks to Christopher Gevers, a lecturer in international law at the University of KwaZulu-Natal about the legal arguments presented by South Africa in its case against Israel before the International Court of Justice.

Police reveals staggering number of stolen firearms each month

12 January 2024 11:00 AM

Thabo Mdluli in for Clement speaks to Claire Taylor, a researcher at Gun Free SA about the amount of firearms stolen from the police between 2021 and 2023 and these stolen guns go.

#702Openline

12 January 2024 10:00 AM
SA tourism trends during festive season

11 January 2024 12:09 PM

Thabo Mdluli in for Clement speaks to Tshifhiwa Tshivhengwa, the CEO of Tourism and Rosemary Anderson, the Chairperson of the Federated Hospitality Association of South Africa about how the tourism industry performed this festive season.

Higher education proposes fee hikes at SA universities

11 January 2024 12:08 PM

Thabo in for Clement speaks to Dr Phetiwe Matutu, the Chief Executive Officer at Universities South Africa about the proposed increases in tuition and residence fees at South Africa's universities .

#702Openline

11 January 2024 10:05 AM
Listener’s Choice - Rand-fixing case against banks falls apart - What now

10 January 2024 12:10 PM

Thabo Mdluli is in conversation with Editor at Large at the Business Day Hilary Joffe, to talk The Competition Appeal Court (CAC) which has thrown out the case against all but five of the 28 banks that were accused of colluding to fix the rand in the New York foreign exchange market more than a decade ago.

Impact of living on river banks that get easily flooded

10 January 2024 12:09 PM

Thabo Mdluli is joined by guests Senior researcher climate change researcher at CSIR Mohau Mateyisi; Town Planning and Architecture Expert Prof. Marie Huchzermeyer and MMC for Public safety Dr. Mgcini Tshwaku to tackle the issue of those who build homes on riverbanks and heavy water prone areas like in Alexandra township where heavy rains flooded the Juskei River living residence displaced.

South Africa’s Gaza genocide case against Israel -arguments and the prospects for success

10 January 2024 12:06 PM

Thabo Mdluli is joined by a senior lecturer in the University of Pretoria Law Faculty  Dr Faranaaz Veriava to discuss South Africa’s hearing against the state of Israel in the International Court of Justice will be held tomorrow. South Africa is requesting interim relief to prevent the ongoing acts of genocide against the Palestinians living in Gaza.

