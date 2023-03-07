Health & Wellness - Insomnia in children

Clement speaks Dr Fatima Khan, a pediatrician about what you can do if your little one struggles to fall or stay asleep.
Thabo speaks to Linda Yende, a relationship coach and author about the importance of setting goals with your partner and how this can contribute to the overall success and longevity of a relationship.
Thabo speaks to Christopher Gevers, a lecturer in international law at the University of KwaZulu-Natal about the legal arguments presented by South Africa in its case against Israel before the International Court of Justice.
Thabo Mdluli in for Clement speaks to Claire Taylor, a researcher at Gun Free SA about the amount of firearms stolen from the police between 2021 and 2023 and these stolen guns go.
Thabo Mdluli in for Clement speaks to Tshifhiwa Tshivhengwa, the CEO of Tourism and Rosemary Anderson, the Chairperson of the Federated Hospitality Association of South Africa about how the tourism industry performed this festive season.
Thabo in for Clement speaks to Dr Phetiwe Matutu, the Chief Executive Officer at Universities South Africa about the proposed increases in tuition and residence fees at South Africa's universities .
Thabo Mdluli is in conversation with Editor at Large at the Business Day Hilary Joffe, to talk The Competition Appeal Court (CAC) which has thrown out the case against all but five of the 28 banks that were accused of colluding to fix the rand in the New York foreign exchange market more than a decade ago.
Thabo Mdluli is joined by guests Senior researcher climate change researcher at CSIR Mohau Mateyisi; Town Planning and Architecture Expert Prof. Marie Huchzermeyer and MMC for Public safety Dr. Mgcini Tshwaku to tackle the issue of those who build homes on riverbanks and heavy water prone areas like in Alexandra township where heavy rains flooded the Juskei River living residence displaced.
Thabo Mdluli is joined by a senior lecturer in the University of Pretoria Law Faculty Dr Faranaaz Veriava to discuss South Africa's hearing against the state of Israel in the International Court of Justice will be held tomorrow. South Africa is requesting interim relief to prevent the ongoing acts of genocide against the Palestinians living in Gaza.