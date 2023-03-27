Thabo Bester Prison escape

Clement speaks to Nkosinathi Sekeleni, brother to celebrity doctor, Nandipha Magudumana and Ruth Hopkins, an Independent investigative journalist and author of misery merchants following the DCS confirming that Bester had escaped from his cell in the Mangaung Correctional Centre.
Automobile Association Spokesperson Layton Beard speaks to Africa where he gives tips to road users on how to be safe on the roads during this Easter Holiday.
Africa is hanging with a musical director, composer, songwriter, record producer and businessman Zwai Bala, where they talk about his life in music and the upcoming Bala family reality show.
Africa speaks to Jimmy Moyaha, a Financial Markets Specialist and Market Commentator about how a currency of a country is valued and what affects its value.
Africa speaks to Billy Petzer, the CSIR's cybersecurity systems expert and research group leader about how South Africa has become a target of cybercrime and how much this costs the economy.
Africa speaks to Ghaleb Cachalia, the Democratic Alliance Spokesperson on Public Enterprises and Kaya Sithole, a chartered accountant and analyst about the decision by the finance minister to withdraw the gazette that granted Eskom exemption from disclosing irregular, wasteful and fruitless expenditure from its financial statements.
Africa speaks to Dr Alicia Porter, a Board Member at the South African Society of Psychiatrists as the world marks World Autism Month.
Africa speaks to Marie Sebueng, an organizational effectiveness specialist and CEO of IAMS Powerhouse Consulting about how high-performance environments ca be a breeding ground for digital fatigue.