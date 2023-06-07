In conversation with the Auditor General

Clement speaks to Tsakani Maluleke, the Auditor General of South Africa about public sector accountability and the state of financial governance practices in public institutions considering the dire state of finances in municipalities.
Thabo speaks to a variety of businesses across various sectors from tourism to manufacturing, to get their state of trade in these tough economic times.
Thabo in for Clement is hanging out with Jay Naidoo, a social activist, former cabinet minister and founding General Secretary of COSATU as they reflect on his activism and leadership and the importance of servant leadership.
Clement speaks to Dr Kagiso Pooe, a senior lecturer at the Wits School of Governance about what cabinet minister's jobs entail.
Guest: Hendry Gotosa | Legal Advisor at Lebour Law Veritas
Clement engages with the 702 listeners as they relay some of their most intimate and triggering journeys to healing their inner child.