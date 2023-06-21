Listeners Choice: Living in and around golf estate

Clement speaks to Dean Brainin, a Real Estate Attorney about your rights as a resident, living in and around a golf estate.
Clement is joined by Lisa Welch, an Intimacy coach as they discuss the Importance of foreplay for sexual satisfaction.
Clement is joined by fictional authors, Angela Makholwa Joanne Joseph and Niq Mhlongo as they explore the art of telling a story writing.
Clement is joined by the Chairperson of the Portfolio Committee on Mineral Resources Sahlulele Luzipo, Spokesperson Lesotho Prime Minister Thapelo Mabote
Meshack Mbangula, Coordinator, Mining Affected Communities United in Action and David Van Wyk Researcher Benchmarks Foundation as they discuss the issues of Basotho illegal miners in South Africa.
Clement is hanging out with the Rector of the United Nations University professor Tshilidzi Marwala as they reflect on his life, his academic research on artificial intelligence and his role as head of the United Nations University.
Clement is joined by legal expert Benedict Phiri as they discuss how legal representation work in South Africa.
Clement is joined by the secretary general of the ANC Fikile Mbalula as they reflect on the state of the party ahead of the 2024 elections and other political issues of the country.