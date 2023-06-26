Transformation in key economic sectors: Financial services

Clement is joined by Senior Executive of public Affairs and transformation Tebello Chabane and mining expert Peter Majoras they discuss issues of transformation in the South African mining sector.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Attorney & Lecturer at UJ’s faculty of law Elton Hart, speaks to Clement as he brings more legal analysis on the public protector findings that President Ramaphosa did not violate executive ethics code.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Clement is joined by Lisa Welch, an Intimacy coach as they discuss the Importance of foreplay for sexual satisfaction.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Clement is joined by fictional authors, Angela Makholwa Joanne Joseph and Niq Mhlongo as they explore the art of telling a story writing.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Clement is joined by the Chairperson of the Portfolio Committee on Mineral Resources Sahlulele Luzipo, Spokesperson Lesotho Prime Minister Thapelo Mabote
Meshack Mbangula, Coordinator, Mining Affected Communities United in Action and David Van Wyk Researcher Benchmarks Foundation as they discuss the issues of Basotho illegal miners in South Africa.
Clement is hanging out with the Rector of the United Nations University professor Tshilidzi Marwala as they reflect on his life, his academic research on artificial intelligence and his role as head of the United Nations University.LISTEN TO PODCAST