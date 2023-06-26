Wagner Group rebellion in Russia

Streaming issues? Report here
Small businesses cracking under egg shortage Small business owners are struggling to cope with the surge in egg prices as a result of the avian flu outbreak. 8 October 2023 2:15 PM
'Tabloid, tweed and terrible weather' - a guide to moving to the UK Sara-Jayne Makwala King chats to author Sam Beckbessinger about her new book, `Moving to the UK'. It's been described as an `end-t... 8 October 2023 10:59 AM
Media Review Network urges SA govt to support Palestine in battle against Israel Dozens of people have been killed and over 700 injured in Israel after thousands of rockets were fired into the country from the G... 8 October 2023 9:41 AM
Transnet leadership exodus: 'Parallels with Eskom can't be ignored' Three top executives have now resigned from the embattled state-owned rail and ports company. 5 October 2023 7:55 PM
New 6 party alliance unlikely to be a 'significant' grouping – expert More political parties are looking to form a coalition pact ahead of the 2024 elections. 5 October 2023 2:44 PM
6 political parties looking to form coalition pact ahead of polls This latest coalition pact, which is being led by Cope, aims to bring together six small opposition parties. 5 October 2023 8:56 AM
Drop in new car sales 'reflects continuing financial pressure households face' The already struggling motor vehicle industry has taken another blow as new car sales numbers declined again in September. 7 October 2023 1:19 PM
SA shoppers hit with egg limits as avian flu outbreak bites South Africa is currently grappling with an outbreak of a high-pathogenic avian influenza, a bird flu which spreads rapidly in an... 6 October 2023 7:01 AM
Why do so many people hate their jobs and what can companies do about it? What are the key ingredients of making sure that work becomes more meaningful, and even fun? 5 October 2023 9:03 PM
How to make sure your eggs are safe to eat With eggs being a hot topic due to their scarcity at the moment, and some are concerned about whether they are safe to eat. 8 October 2023 5:56 PM
Female-led relationships are 'becoming popular amongst heterosexual couples' A man is normally seen as the dominant partner in a heterosexual relationship, but some modern-day couples are reportedly flipping... 8 October 2023 2:46 PM
Exploring your options with debentures upon retirement or retrenchment Always consult a financial advisor when it comes to money matters. 8 October 2023 12:47 PM
Making waves: Help get blind surfer to World Para Champs in Los Angeles Michele Macfarlane is fundraising to get herself and her coach to the World Para Surf Championship in Los Angeles in November. 7 October 2023 3:07 PM
'There is a light at the end of the tunnel' – Cricket SA CEO Regardless of South Africa's bittersweet relationship with the World Cup, Cricket SA is optimistic. 6 October 2023 12:05 PM
Cricket World Cup opening ceremony 'disappointing' and 'boring' Cricket journalist says the 'disappointing' opening ceremony and attendance was most likely because India wasn't playing. 6 October 2023 11:23 AM
Beckham - a riveting look into the life of a cultural icon Desperate for a new series to binge-watch or heading to the cinema for date-night? Gayle Edmunds shares her top picks of things to... 8 October 2023 11:48 AM
'Otherwise, you well?' Comedian Nina Hastie's new series ready to go live! The multi-talented creative's latest project is a podcast/YouTube series focused on mental wellbeing and features fellow-comedians... 7 October 2023 5:26 PM
Comedian Trevor Gumbi takes to the stage in Gauteng this weekend Catch South Africa comedian Trevor Gumbi at his live stand-up show in Midrand on 6 October. 6 October 2023 12:03 PM
Russian airstrike targets Ukrainian funeral, kills 51 people including children The act "couldn't even be called a beastly act - because it would be an insult to beasts," says President Volodymyr Zelensky. 6 October 2023 10:29 AM
Oil prices plunge amid concern about elevated interest rates The global Brent benchmark fell below $85 a barrel on Thursday, and West Texas Intermediate below $84. 5 October 2023 7:12 PM
55 Chinese sailors killed by own trap intended for UK and US vessels China is denying the incident took place. 5 October 2023 9:35 AM
Queer films across Africa are rising, despite harsh anti-LGBTIQ+ laws In over 30 countries in Africa, LGBTIQ+ people would face imprisonment. 27 September 2023 12:15 PM
SA's Biovac partners with global company to manufacture meningitis vaccine Biovac has signed an MOU for the technology transfer of a vaccine against meningococcal meningitis for distribution to Africa. 26 September 2023 7:19 PM
A rocky relationship on the mend? Ramaphosa meets with Nigeria's Tinubu at UNGA Deepen your own understanding of the continent as seasoned journalist Crystal Orderson presents The Africa Report. 20 September 2023 3:09 PM
SIM swap scam: Check your SMSes regularly so you don't become a victim Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler follows up on the case of a subscriber who had money siphoned from her accounts even though she told... 5 October 2023 7:59 PM
Is The Crazy Store's influencer instruction video a little too crazy? The Ornico Group's Oresti Patricios shares the week's advertising 'heroes' and 'zeros' on The Money Show. 4 October 2023 9:30 PM
Fear F*k*l billboard must go or be changed, rules advertising regulator The billboard for armoured vehicle company Armoured Mobility certainly got South Africans talking. 3 October 2023 8:38 PM
Wagner Group rebellion in Russia

Wagner Group rebellion in Russia

26 June 2023 11:37 AM

Head of Africa-Russia Project at the South African Institute of International Affairs Steven Gruzd and Russian Political Analyst Dmitry Babich, speak to Clement as they bring analysis on whether the Wagner Group rebellion in Russia has threaten Putin’s leadership.


Sex Focus – Sex Toys

6 October 2023 12:38 PM

On Sex Focus this week, Clement speaks to Dominic Mabaso, the Founder of Hunybunn, an online adult store and Rene Cathro from Lady Jane, an adult store about the various sex toys available for individuals and couples.

Across the desk: Retired teachers

6 October 2023 12:00 PM

Clement celebrates retired teachers following world teacher’s day. He speaks to Mrs Masala Mathebula and MrsPhumzile Sithole who have been teachers for thirty years.

#702Openline

6 October 2023 10:05 AM
#702Openline

5 October 2023 12:07 PM
The Dialogue: Could a bumpy road for the agricultural sector see food inflation soar?

5 October 2023 12:06 PM

Clement speaks to Dr Kobus Laubscher, an Independent Agricultural Economist and Strategist, Mervyn Abrahams, the coordinator of the Pietermaritzburg Economic Justice and Dignity Group and Christo van der Rheede, the outgoing CEO of Agri SA about the challenges facing the agricultural sector and how these impact the cost of food.

Hanging out with Zakes Mda

5 October 2023 12:03 PM

Clement is hanging out with renowned novelist, poet and playwright, Professor Zakes Mda as they reflect on his career which spans decades.

The Sharing Space: Am I overreacting with my response to how my boyfriend gave me money?

4 October 2023 12:01 PM
Listener’s choice: Why does it take so long to finally get criminal records expunged?

4 October 2023 12:00 PM

On the Listener’s Choice segment this week, Clement speaks to Eugene Shongwe, a senior legal administration officer at the Department of Justice about the process of expunging a criminal record.

How did the world wars shape geopolitics?

4 October 2023 11:40 AM

Clement speaks to Prof Gilbert Khadiagala, a Professor of International Relations and Director of the African Centre for the Study of the United States at the University of the Witwatersrand about how World Wars reshaped the global geopolitical landscape.

Lawyers and academics may be appointed directly to the ConCourt

4 October 2023 11:39 AM

Clement speaks to Mbekezeli Benjamin, a Researcher at Judges Matter about senior lawyers and legal academics to be considered for direct appointments at the Constitutional Court over the long-standing practice of judges being the preferred candidates.

Small businesses cracking under egg shortage

Local

Mantashe calls for a 'realistic' assessment of ANC's achievements

Politics

Exploring your options with debentures upon retirement or retrenchment

Lifestyle

Joburg residents struggle with water shortages amid heatwave 8 October 2023 4:33 PM

8 October 2023 4:33 PM

Cash-In Transit Association of South Africa worried about spike in heists 8 October 2023 3:05 PM

8 October 2023 3:05 PM

Gift of the Givers assists SANDF officers after massive veld blaze 8 October 2023 2:29 PM

8 October 2023 2:29 PM

