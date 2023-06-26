Head of Africa-Russia Project at the South African Institute of International Affairs Steven Gruzd and Russian Political Analyst Dmitry Babich, speak to Clement as they bring analysis on whether the Wagner Group rebellion in Russia has threaten Putin’s leadership.
On Sex Focus this week, Clement speaks to Dominic Mabaso, the Founder of Hunybunn, an online adult store and Rene Cathro from Lady Jane, an adult store about the various sex toys available for individuals and couples.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Clement celebrates retired teachers following world teacher’s day. He speaks to Mrs Masala Mathebula and MrsPhumzile Sithole who have been teachers for thirty years.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Clement speaks to Dr Kobus Laubscher, an Independent Agricultural Economist and Strategist, Mervyn Abrahams, the coordinator of the Pietermaritzburg Economic Justice and Dignity Group and Christo van der Rheede, the outgoing CEO of Agri SA about the challenges facing the agricultural sector and how these impact the cost of food.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Clement is hanging out with renowned novelist, poet and playwright, Professor Zakes Mda as they reflect on his career which spans decades.LISTEN TO PODCAST
On the Listener’s Choice segment this week, Clement speaks to Eugene Shongwe, a senior legal administration officer at the Department of Justice about the process of expunging a criminal record.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Clement speaks to Prof Gilbert Khadiagala, a Professor of International Relations and Director of the African Centre for the Study of the United States at the University of the Witwatersrand about how World Wars reshaped the global geopolitical landscape.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Clement speaks to Mbekezeli Benjamin, a Researcher at Judges Matter about senior lawyers and legal academics to be considered for direct appointments at the Constitutional Court over the long-standing practice of judges being the preferred candidates.LISTEN TO PODCAST