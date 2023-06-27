7020Openline

Streaming issues? Report here
Latest Local
Bad news for chocaholics - chocolate likely to cost more as cocoa prices soar Bruce Whitfield interviews Pieter de Villiers, co-founder and owner of craft chocolate outfit De Villiers Chocolate. 5 July 2023 8:49 PM
Food prices to remain volatile as producers struggle with SA's domestic problems Farmers and manufacturers are being held back by specifically South African issues, while having to deal with international factor... 5 July 2023 7:32 PM
VIP Unit budget sees 1150% increase, but does it reflect the level of threats? "If the threat is low then you obviously don't need 10, 12 vehicles." 5 July 2023 4:51 PM
DA outlines plans to prevent a 'State Capture 2.0' The Democratic Alliance has outlined a plan to combat a repeat of state capture. 5 July 2023 2:53 PM
SA spends billions on VIP protection every year - what is going wrong? After protection officers' shocking assault on three men on the N1 in Joburg, The Money Show looks at the ballooning bill for VIP... 5 July 2023 1:22 PM
High Court sets aside Zuma's bid to privately prosecute Ramaphosa In January, a full bench of the Johannesburg High Court granted Ramaphosa an interim interdict halting the proceedings against him... 5 July 2023 11:56 AM
From a line of hot pink shoes to Airbnb listing, #BarbieMovie marketing is a hit Bruce Whitfield talks branding with Zetu Damane, Chief Strategy Officer at McCann Joburg. 5 July 2023 10:20 PM
Bad news for chocaholics - chocolate likely to cost more as cocoa prices soar Bruce Whitfield interviews Pieter de Villiers, co-founder and owner of craft chocolate outfit De Villiers Chocolate. 5 July 2023 8:49 PM
Food prices to remain volatile as producers struggle with SA's domestic problems Farmers and manufacturers are being held back by specifically South African issues, while having to deal with international factor... 5 July 2023 7:32 PM
For a whopping R2,7M the Mercedes EQS 450+ electric car is simply overpriced Despite being equipped with the latest technology, our motoring expert is not convinced by this all electric Mercedes-Benz. 5 July 2023 5:32 PM
The Classic Car Show 2023 is back in Gauteng Get ready for some old school muscle car action. 5 July 2023 4:17 PM
Study: South Africans (men and women) are the world's worst drivers! Apparently, South Africans are the worst drivers in the world, according to the Australians anyway. 5 July 2023 4:09 PM
'Banyana Banyana saga should have never reached this point' The Motsepe Foundation announced on Wednesday that they would contribute R6 million towards Banyana's FIFA Women's World Cup parti... 5 July 2023 7:45 PM
SAFA and Banyana Banyana reach agreement following dispute over bonuses The core of their stand-off was around contracts and finances related to their upcoming World Cup participation. 5 July 2023 1:21 PM
Banyana Banyana's World Cup preparations sidetracked by squabbles with SAFA The national football governing body and the national women's team are at loggerheads over bonuses. 5 July 2023 6:51 AM
Joburg Theatre comes alive with SA's first queer choir The Mzansi Gay Choir's upcoming 'Pride without Prejudice' celebrates music and inclusivity. 5 July 2023 2:08 PM
Is it too late now to say sorry about Justin Bieber's R23M loss in NFT ape art? The pop star purchased a R24M 'Bored Ape' NFT in January 2022. A year and a half later, its worth dropped to about R1.1M. 5 July 2023 12:24 PM
[WATCH] Cristiano Ronaldo vibing to Costa Titch has Mzansi buzzing From South Africa to the world! 5 July 2023 12:06 PM
French riots follow decades-old pattern of rage, with no resolution in sight There have been ongoing riots in France after the police fatally shot a 17-year-old. 5 July 2023 1:27 PM
Taliban orders all women's beauty shops in Afghanistan to shutdown The Taliban are ordering that hair and beauty salons in Afghanistan be shutdown. 5 July 2023 11:12 AM
'Be careful what you promise as a politician': Sunak has not met 6 month targets After six months as the UK Prime Minister, Rishi Sunak seems unlikely to achieve his five pledges. 5 July 2023 10:26 AM
[WATCH] Baby elephants fight over attention from human 'mum', just like kids do Sheldrick Wildlife Trust shared a heartwarming video of two orphan ellies interacting with their keeper, who is their "adopted mum... 2 July 2023 3:49 PM
[WATCH] Nigerians on the fence about President Tinubu's motorcade Bola Tinubu, the newly elected Nigerian president, appears to have stepped overboard with his motorcade. 29 June 2023 2:11 PM
Wagner Group mercenaries in Africa: What happens next? Wagner is likely to continue to bring misery to the African continent in multiple forms, suggests a study. 27 June 2023 2:29 PM
'Nondisruption': How innovation can happen WITHOUT displacing jobs, companies Ian Mann reviews "Beyond Disruption", written by the best-selling authors of "Blue Ocean Strategy". 5 July 2023 1:29 PM
'Bully boy tactics' not part of the VIP Protection Unit – security specialist Security specialist Craig Perdersen shares insights into what the 'blue-light brigade' is and its function. 5 July 2023 9:58 AM
MANDY WIENER: Politicians, we see your 'friends' and from whom you 'borrow' Voters must raise the bar to which we hold politicians in South Africa. 29 June 2023 6:37 AM
The Clement Manyathela Show
27 June 2023 10:26 AM


Sharing space - Should the life you’ve created for yourself match the life come from?

5 July 2023 12:07 PM
In conversation with the South African Reserve Bank

5 July 2023 11:57 AM

Clement is in conversation the governor of the South African Reserve Bank Lesetja Kganyago as they discuss the primary mandate of the reserve bank and how the economic crisis has impacted interest rates.

Listeners Choice – Can you contest an incorrect municipal water bill?

5 July 2023 11:53 AM

Clement is joined by Attorney and Senior Associate at Schindlers Attorneys Maike Gohl, as they explore how people can dispute unusual water bill.

#702Openline

5 July 2023 10:09 AM
Health and wellness: Breast milk donation.

4 July 2023 12:03 PM

Clement speaks to Marlene Gilfillan, an expert on donor milk at Kalafong Hospital as they discuss the importance of donating breast milk.

World of work: Can Breathalyzer results be sufficient to dismiss staff?

4 July 2023 12:00 PM

Clement is joined by Lauren Lauren Clark, a human resource specialist and Head of People Mint Group as the discuss ifpositive Breathalyzer results can be sufficient to dismiss an employee.

In conversation with Sipho Nkosi

4 July 2023 11:36 AM

Clement is in conversation with Sipho Nkosi, Head of the Red Tape Reduction task team as they track government’s effort in promoting the ease of doing business and reducing red tape in government.

#702Openline

4 July 2023 10:03 AM
Transformation in key economic sectors: Mining

3 July 2023 11:46 AM

Clement is joined by Senior Executive of public Affairs and transformation Tebello Chabane and mining expert Peter Majoras they discuss issues of transformation in the South African mining sector.

Public Protector finds that President Ramaphosa did not violate executive ethics code.

3 July 2023 11:09 AM

Attorney & Lecturer at UJ’s faculty of law Elton Hart, speaks to Clement as he brings more legal analysis on the public protector findings that President Ramaphosa did not violate executive ethics code.

VIP Unit budget sees 1150% increase, but does it reflect the level of threats?

Local Politics

Will 'draconian' new food labelling do more harm than good?

Business Local Lifestyle

Going nowhere fast: Hamilton Ndlovu’s luxury cars go on auction

Local

Kwezanamuhla: Limlahlile futhi uZuma, amasu okugwema o'blue light brigade'

5 July 2023 9:46 PM

The day that was: Charges for Mashatile’s security, Banyana Banyana victory

5 July 2023 9:46 PM

'Banyana Banyana saga should have never reached this point'

5 July 2023 9:45 PM

