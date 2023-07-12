Clement speaks to Dr Linda Meyer, the Managing Director at the Independent Institute of Education at Rosebank College about how you can secure your career prospects in the age of A.ILISTEN TO PODCAST
Clement speaks to Dr Bruce Lelala, a Plastic & Reconstructive Aesthetic surgeon about what you need to consider before undergoing cosmetic surgery.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Clement speaks to Popo Molefe, a UDF Anniversary organiser, former UDF secretary-general and former chair of Transnet about seeking to revive the disbanded body in an effort to promote active citizenry and revive the spirit of activism.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Clement speaks to Sipho Malunga, a human rights lawyer and Director of the Open Society Initiative of Southern Africa about the state-sanctioned violence that occurred between 1983 and 1987 in Zimbabwe.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Clement speaks to Jeff Wicks, an Investigative Journalist at News 24, and Kaizer Kganyago, the spokesperson for the Special Investigating Unit about the progress in investigating payment irregularities at Tembisa Hospital which were first uncovered by the slain whistleblower, Babita Deokaran.LISTEN TO PODCAST
On relationship focus this week, Clement speaks to Beverly Fraizer, a marriage and relationship counsellor about the dynamics and challenges of marrying young and how couples can best navigate them.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Broadcasting from the new and exciting venue of the 702 Walk the Talk, The Cradle of Humankind, Clement speaks to various stakeholders and participants ahead of the 702 Walk the Talk happening on the 20th of August.LISTEN TO PODCAST