Sharing Space: Do you expect your helper to wear the old helper's uniform or they should dress up the way they want

The Clement Manyathela Show
Latest Local
Jub Jub released on bail after arrest for rape, attempted murder Jub Jub appeared in court on 27 July after handing himself over to police. 28 July 2023 9:22 AM
Premier Lesufi commits to creating 6000 jobs every month for the next year Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi has committed to creating 6000 jobs a month for the next year to address high unemployment. 28 July 2023 8:49 AM
Another court showdown for Zuma and Downer Last month, the Pietermaritzburg High Court set aside the summonses as unlawful but Zuma has since filed a notice of intention to... 28 July 2023 8:25 AM
Malema praises Mazzotti, says EFF 'not ashamed of associating with him' The controversial tobacco trader who gave the red berets money in order to register as a political party with the Independent Elec... 28 July 2023 8:03 AM
[LISTEN] Do women's leagues still represent the interests of women? Do women's leagues represent ALL women's rights, or only those that belong to a party? 27 July 2023 3:15 PM
Russia summit is a golden opportunity for Africa to get rid of Wagner Group Russia needs the summit to help it win more friends in Africa. 26 July 2023 11:19 AM
Premier Lesufi commits to creating 6000 jobs every month for the next year Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi has committed to creating 6000 jobs a month for the next year to address high unemployment. 28 July 2023 8:49 AM
Understanding the impact money-related stress has on our mental health How do we reduce anxiety about money? 27 July 2023 8:30 PM
Spur buys 60% stake in restaurant group Doppio Zero The Spur Corporation is hoping the acquisition will strengthen its presence in the daytime dining and coffee specialty markets. 27 July 2023 7:43 PM
Daily aspirin doesn't prevent strokes in older, healthy people after all New research led by Monash University shows daily, low-dose aspirin doesn't prevent strokes in relatively healthy people over 70. 28 July 2023 8:57 AM
Meet the 'Minister of Menstruation', changing the world one period at a time Menstruation is a natural, biological function, yet there's still so much shame and stigma surrounding it. 28 July 2023 8:24 AM
Kids are prone to dog bites... 'teaching them to read dogs is imperative' According to a study from 2001, children 0-4 years in age are the most likely age group to suffer severe dog bites in Australia. 27 July 2023 5:29 PM
Women's World Cup: 5 issues holding back the female game Women are facing several hurdles from equipment designed for men to being paid less fairly. 28 July 2023 9:06 AM
Get ready, the Netball World Cup starts today! GO, PROTEAS! South Africa hosts the Netball World Cup for the first time. 28 July 2023 8:12 AM
Africa at the Netball World Cup: 4 teams are set to inspire the continent Hosting the event carries significant implications for SA, but also for the growth and image of the sport across the continent. 28 July 2023 7:52 AM
#DealorNoDealZA: The Funny Chef brings home the bacon (R250K!) for charity Wednesday night's celebrity episode of #DealorNoDealZA was cooking on gas with only the second contestant to win the big pot. 27 July 2023 12:16 PM
YouTube Shorts usurps TikTok & Instagram Reels with more than 2bn monthly users Google reports that more than two billion users are logging-in to YouTube Shorts every month. 27 July 2023 12:05 PM
[LISTEN] YoungstaCPT and US musician Nilla Allin drops VOETSEK song collab! "Who you know that got the hottest South African rapper voetsekking on their voetsek?" The EP drops on 28 July! 27 July 2023 8:10 AM
Ban smartphones from ALL schools, everywhere - United Nations UNESCO is calling for all smartphones to be banned from all schools around the world. 28 July 2023 9:54 AM
Mafia vs Democracy: Organised crime undermines ordinary people's civic honesty Research shows that ordinary people are less honest in countries where organised crime is prevalent. 27 July 2023 2:01 PM
Mediterranean engulfed by a 'ring of fire' as deadly wildfires rage on Deadly wildfires have been sweeping across the Mediterranean, affecting nine countries. 27 July 2023 11:22 AM
Russia-Africa summit: Black Sea Grain deal 'top of the agenda' President Cyril Ramaphosa is leading the South African delegation at the second Russia-Africa summit. 27 July 2023 8:45 AM
Reflecting on Gukurahundi genocide: 'It committed unspeakable atrocities' [LISTEN] What actually happened during Zimbabwe's Gukurahundi genocide. 24 July 2023 4:09 PM
Russia-Africa summit provides a global stage for Moscow to puff up its power The key question for African citizens to ask is: whose interests are being served? 24 July 2023 11:07 AM
'Jani was too honest to survive in SA' - Herman Lategan on Jani Allan's death Allan was widely considered to be one of the first celebrity journalists in SA, making her mark in the media in the 1980s. 27 July 2023 9:32 AM
MANDY WIENER: We must applaud (and protect) the eyewitness who did not look away The motorist who filmed VIP protection officers meting out abuse is being threatened, but she/he deserves a national order. 27 July 2023 7:01 AM
Online returns: 'Opportunity for e-tailers to build loyalty by making it easy' Bruce Whitfield talks online shopping and reverse logistics with Natalie Schooling, CEO of customer experience specialists nlighte... 20 July 2023 9:55 PM
The Clement Manyathela Show
Sharing Space: Do you expect your helper to wear the old helper's uniform or they should dress up the way they want

12 July 2023 12:00 PM

12 July 2023 12:00 PM


The Dialogue - Do women's leagues in politics still represent the interest of women?

27 July 2023 12:38 PM

Thabo speaks to Wendy Kaizer-Philander from the Democratic Alliance Women’s Network and Dr Fikile Vilakazi, the Director of the Gender Equity Unit and political analyst at the University of the Western Cape about whether women’s leagues in politics still promote the interest of women or merely serve their party agenda.

Hanging out with Lebogang Maile

27 July 2023 12:38 PM

Thabo Shole-Mashao in for Clement is hanging out with Lebogang Maile, the Gauteng MEC Human Settlements, and Infrastructure Development, reflecting on youth leadership and political career.

#702Openline

27 July 2023 10:27 AM
Sharing Space: Should I start calling out my siblings for turning my mother into a nanny

26 July 2023 11:59 AM
Listeners Choice:  Does spiritual cleansing exist?

26 July 2023 11:38 AM

Thabo in for Clement speaks to Gogo Dineo Ndlanzi, a traditional healer and spiritual teacher about whether spiritual cleansing exists and when it would be needed.

Is Parliament's public participation process a meaningful consultative exercise?

26 July 2023 11:01 AM

Thabo in for Clement speaks to Masibulele Xaso, the Secretary to the National Assembly about how Parliament’s public participation process works and whether it is a genuine consultative process or merely a tick-box exercise.

Limpopo to effect new liquor trading regulations in an effort to fight crime

26 July 2023 10:58 AM

Thabo Shole-Mashao in for Clement speaks to Rodgers Monama, the Limpopo MEC for Economic Development, Environment and Tourism about the new liquor act to be implemented in the province, effective from the 1st of August that will see liquor outlets and alcohol trading night facilities close their doors at midnight from 02:00am.

#702Openline

26 July 2023 10:01 AM
How to strengthen career prospects in the age of artificial intelligence

25 July 2023 12:35 PM

Clement speaks to Dr Linda Meyer, the Managing Director at the Independent Institute of Education at Rosebank College about how you can secure your career prospects in the age of A.I

Health and wellness – Cosmetic surgery

25 July 2023 12:34 PM

Clement speaks to Dr Bruce Lelala, a Plastic & Reconstructive Aesthetic surgeon about what you need to consider before undergoing cosmetic surgery.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Africa at the Netball World Cup: 4 teams are set to inspire the continent

Sport

Meet the 'Minister of Menstruation', changing the world one period at a time

Lifestyle

N1 assault: Defence argues bail release for 8 accused won't cause public outrage

Local

Another court showdown for Zuma and Downer

28 July 2023 10:25 AM

Manhunt under way following fatal shooting of Khayelitsha security officer

28 July 2023 9:40 AM

Power restoration under way in Jhb CBD after burnt body found at substation

28 July 2023 8:45 AM

