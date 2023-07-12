Healing Hour: Healing from ungrateful family members

Thabo speaks to Wendy Kaizer-Philander from the Democratic Alliance Women’s Network and Dr Fikile Vilakazi, the Director of the Gender Equity Unit and political analyst at the University of the Western Cape about whether women’s leagues in politics still promote the interest of women or merely serve their party agenda.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Thabo Shole-Mashao in for Clement is hanging out with Lebogang Maile, the Gauteng MEC Human Settlements, and Infrastructure Development, reflecting on youth leadership and political career.
Thabo in for Clement speaks to Gogo Dineo Ndlanzi, a traditional healer and spiritual teacher about whether spiritual cleansing exists and when it would be needed.
Thabo in for Clement speaks to Masibulele Xaso, the Secretary to the National Assembly about how Parliament's public participation process works and whether it is a genuine consultative process or merely a tick-box exercise.
Thabo Shole-Mashao in for Clement speaks to Rodgers Monama, the Limpopo MEC for Economic Development, Environment and Tourism about the new liquor act to be implemented in the province, effective from the 1st of August that will see liquor outlets and alcohol trading night facilities close their doors at midnight from 02:00am.
Clement speaks to Dr Linda Meyer, the Managing Director at the Independent Institute of Education at Rosebank College about how you can secure your career prospects in the age of A.I
Clement speaks to Dr Bruce Lelala, a Plastic & Reconstructive Aesthetic surgeon about what you need to consider before undergoing cosmetic surgery.