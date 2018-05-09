World of Work: Insubordination

Insubordination may be described as resistance to or defiance of authority, disobedience, refusal or failure to obey reasonable and lawful instructions, insolence, cheekiness, rudeness, brining the employer's name into disrepute, and rebellious or mutinous behavior resulting in an actual work stoppage. Labour lawyer, Melanie Hart from Fasken Martineau spoke to Eusebius.