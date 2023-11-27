Clement Manyathela hangs out with Investec Chief Marketing Officer Abey Mokgwatsane as he reflects on his life journey and his career achievements over the years.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Clement Manyathela speaks to Transnet CEO Andile Sangqu about his plans to turn the troubled entity around. Sangqu reflects on his first few months on the job and the state he found Transnet in.
Clement Manyathela speaks to Matthew Sidu, Programme Manager at National Housing Finance Corporation about how the corporation funds first time home buyers in the country and who qualifies.
Clement Manyathela speaks to Keshnie Mathi, Managing Director - The Wellness Specialist about the growing trend of wellness retreats and how people can improve their health and wellness by going to them.
Clement Manyathela speaks to Transport Minister Sindisiwe Chikunga about the state of transport in the country and how her department is remedying some of the challenges affecting the sector.
Clement Manyathela speaks to Michael Hatherell, Senior Legal Advisor at Strata-g Labour Solutions about the laws governing fixed term employment ahead of the festive season. Some companies will be hiring seasonal workers for the festive season and some of these companies could contravene the law unknowingly.