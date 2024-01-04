Legacy of Peter Magubane

Aubrey speaks to Dr Gcina Mhlophe, Writer and Playwright and Seth Mazibuko, Anti-Apartheid Activist in honour and celebration of the late Renowned photographer and activist Peter Magubane.
Aubrey speaks to Refiloe Khameli, Dating and Relationship coach unpacking the complexity of open relationships.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Aubrey is joined by Omy Naidoo, Dietician and founder of Newtricion Wellness Dieticians looking at the impact of food on one's mental health.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Aubrey is joined by Dr Shaheda Omar, The Board and Clinical Director of the Teddy Bear Clinic addressing the issue of children begging for money and food on the streets and how social development can actively work to ensure the safety and well-being of these children.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Aubrey is joined by JMPD Spokesperson, Xolani Fihla Aubrey about the presence of vagrants at traffic lights who control traffic and JMPD's response to this issue.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Aubrey is joined by Monageng Legae, Chairperson of the SA Funeral Practitioners Association and Debbie Howes, Clinical Psychologist looking at the emotional and financial costs of repatriating the body of a deceased person.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Aubrey speaks to Dr Mike Masiapato, Commissioner, Border Management Authority looking at how the BMA is capacitating itself as travellers make their way home.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Aubrey is joined by Professor Chris Landsberg, South African Chair in African Diplomacy & Foreign Policy and Director of the Centre for African Diplomacy and Leadership at the University of Johannesburg discussing South Africa's application against Israel in the International court of Justice and its prospects for success.LISTEN TO PODCAST