05 January 2023 Open Line

Thabo Mdluli is in conversation with Editor at Large at the Business Day Hilary Joffe, to talk The Competition Appeal Court (CAC) which has thrown out the case against all but five of the 28 banks that were accused of colluding to fix the rand in the New York foreign exchange market more than a decade ago.
Thabo Mdluli is joined by guests Senior researcher climate change researcher at CSIR Mohau Mateyisi; Town Planning and Architecture Expert Prof. Marie Huchzermeyer and MMC for Public safety Dr. Mgcini Tshwaku to tackle the issue of those who build homes on riverbanks and heavy water prone areas like in Alexandra township where heavy rains flooded the Juskei River living residence displaced.
Thabo Mdluli is joined by a senior lecturer in the University of Pretoria Law Faculty Dr Faranaaz Veriava to discuss South Africa's hearing against the state of Israel in the International Court of Justice will be held tomorrow. South Africa is requesting interim relief to prevent the ongoing acts of genocide against the Palestinians living in Gaza.
Thabo Mdluli speaks to Joeline Palmer, Yoga Tecaher, sharing useful and practical tips for yoga beginners.
Thabo Mdluli speaks to Vumile Msweli, Career coach looking at some of the reasons that contribute to a turnover contagion in a company and how this may have an influence on employees to leave as well.
Thabo Mdluli is joined by Betty Mkhatshwa , Principal Analyst: Advocacy at the Competition Commission, Juané van der Merwe, legal officer Federation of Governing Bodies of SA Schools and Anthea Cereseto, CEO of the Governing Body Foundation looking at the issue of exorbitant pricing of school uniforms and how this can be resolved.
Thabo Shole-Mashao is joined by NLC Chairperson Board, Prof Barney Pityana and Editor of Ground Up, Raymond Joseph looking at the business of Lottery, it's impact beyond entertainment and the current bid valued at an enormous price to be the next license holder.