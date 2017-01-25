Did Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma fail as the Chairperson of the African Union Commission?

Eusebius had a round table with Ghanaian editor, writer and analyst Emmanuel Dogbevi , senior legal officer for the Africa regional work of the Open Society Justice Initiative Chidi Anselm Odinkalu and professor of international relations at the School of Oriental and African Studies, University of London Dr Stephen Chan about Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma's legacy as the Chairperson of the African Union Commission.