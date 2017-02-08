Should we punish sexual offenders in perpetuity?

Eusebius McKaiser talks about the Mail & Guardian Arts cover story on OKMalumKoolKat and more broadly how we as society treat men accused/convicted of sexual violence. How their lives (and careers) seemingly continue after the fact. And asks, what does it say about our societies that men are seemingly able to commit sexual violence with impunity?



When a person is accused/convicted of sexual violence should they be ostracised and banished in perpetuity? Or should we leave room for punishment to end? His guests were Mail and Guardian Arts Editor Milisuthando Bongela , freelance journalist Sihle Mthembu and Lisa Vetten, a researcher specializing in gender violence.