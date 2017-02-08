Should we punish sexual offenders in perpetuity?

Eusebius McKaiser talks about the Mail & Guardian Arts cover story on OKMalumKoolKat and more broadly how we as society treat men accused/convicted of sexual violence. How their lives (and careers) seemingly continue after the fact. And asks, what does it say about our societies that men are seemingly able to commit sexual violence with impunity?
When a person is accused/convicted of sexual violence should they be ostracised and banished in perpetuity? Or should we leave room for punishment to end? His guests were Mail and Guardian Arts Editor Milisuthando Bongela , freelance journalist Sihle Mthembu and Lisa Vetten, a researcher specializing in gender violence.
Clement chats to relationship coach Tracy Ziman Jacobs about ways in which couples can have healthy debates and arguments that benefit their relationship.
Clement chats to Putco's Franco Pisapia and Numsa Spokesperson Phakamile Hlubi-Majola about job cuts in the transport industry, due to COVID19.
Clement is joined by Ilonka Badenhorst from WASPA. Badenhorst chats about the prevalence of identity theft in the digital space and on social media.
Stephen Werner, from Kfm, JD Mostert, from 5fm and Shoeshoe Qhu from VOW, share stories of radio station politics, talent management and the changing nature of the radio medium.
Clement spends time with Lindiwe Mazibuko, as she recalls stories of her mother, her career in politics and her future political aspirations.
How long should you wait before dating your friend's ex?
How are vaccines approved for use against a pandemic? Clement unpacks this issue following the arrival of the first batch of vaccines that arrived in the country.
Clement discusses the Tourism Equity Fund and raises issues of transformation and whether or not we can 'park' it when there is economic crises in the country.