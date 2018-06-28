The Crisis Within the Auditing and Accounting Professions

Eusebius hosted a discussion with journalist and author Richard Poplak and economist Iraj Abedian about the implications for society of the ethical crisis within the accounting and auditing professions
Clement speaks to the MEC for Health in Gauteng and the Nurses Indaba's Lerato Mthunzi about the suspension of the Tembisa hospital CEO following the Health Ombuds report on the death of Shonisani Lethole.
Clement speaks to Health Minister, Dr Zweli Mhkize, about the arrival of the first batch of vaccines and which public officials are in line to receive their jabs.
What are some of the common agreements and contracts one should consider when entering a marital partnership?
Clement spends time with EWN reporter, Tholakele Mnganga, Biokineticist, Simone Conley and VP of SASCOC, Lwandile Simelane, about their experiences in the world of sports and athletics.
Clement speaks time to singer, activist and performer, Simphiwe Dana, about her 16 years in the industry, her family life and her future plans.
Clement spoke to the CEO at Tembisa Hospital, Dr Lekopane Mogaledi, as well as and Shonisani Lethole's mom, Patricia , following the Health Ombuds report on negligence at the hospital.
Clement and the listeners share stories of healing and letting go as we put 2020 behind us and move forward into 2021 stronger and lighter.
How do you deal with jealous people in your friendship circles and family groups? Listeners share their stories and advice for others.