Can the Hate speech protect bill protect the Victims of hate crime?

Today with Kieno Kammies Guests Kaylynn Palm - Reporter at EWN

MITCHELLS PLAIN FAMILY OF 47 FINALLY RECEIVES ASSISTANCE FROM COCT

Hanging Out with Clement- Lindiwe Mazibuko

Today with Kieno Kammies Guests Jan Vermeulen - Editor-at-large at MyBroadband.co.za

The Clement Manyathela Show Guests Stephen Werner - Exec Producer at Kfm Breakfast JD Mostert, station manager at 5fm Shoeshoe Ntsoaki Qhu, Station Manager at Voice of Wits

Across the Desk- Radio station management

Today with Kieno Kammies Guests Albert Fritz - MEC for Community Safety at Western Cape Government

Today with Kieno Kammies Guests Rudi Minnaar - Restaurateur at Bones Kitchen & Bar

Walk in solidarity of hospitality industry

Today at 12:10

Greyhound may not be the only casualty of crumbling transport industry - PCPA

The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Fiona Brooke-Leggat - Chair at Private Charter Passenger Association (PCPA)

