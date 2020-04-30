Lawley residents involved in shootout with Red Ants

Streaming issues? Report here
CapeTalk Logo CapeTalk Logo
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 22:05
Kwantu Feature - Lack of research and integration of African Indigenous Medicines
The Aubrey Masango Show
Guests
Mandisa Mashego
Today at 23:05
Talkers/Open Line
The Aubrey Masango Show
No Items to show
Up Next:
See full line-up
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
SA's fight against COVID-19 gets a boost as 10,403 tests conducted in 24 hours Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said the total number of tests conducted is 207,530. 30 April 2020 8:40 PM
Minister Tito Mboweni wanted alcohol and cigarettes unbanned but lost the debate SA has already lost R1.6 billion in taxes so far. “I lost the debate and therefore I have to toe the line,” says Minister Mboweni. 30 April 2020 7:35 PM
TicketPro launches Covid-Zero to bring cheer to artists and the needy All ticket sales will be donated to support musicians, comedians and other artists as well as fund community-care packages. 30 April 2020 5:01 PM
View all Local
View all Politics
What will become of South Africa's property market and industry after lockdown? Personal finance expert Warren Ingram shares his concerns and offers a few pointers. 30 April 2020 7:52 PM
Minister Tito Mboweni wanted alcohol and cigarettes unbanned but lost the debate SA has already lost R1.6 billion in taxes so far. “I lost the debate and therefore I have to toe the line,” says Minister Mboweni. 30 April 2020 7:35 PM
E-commerce is flourishing all over the world. But not in South Africa Right now, the rest of humanity is embracing e-commerce like never before. Bruce Whitfield interviews Yuppiechef's Andrew Smith. 30 April 2020 7:20 PM
View all Business
What will become of South Africa's property market and industry after lockdown? Personal finance expert Warren Ingram shares his concerns and offers a few pointers. 30 April 2020 7:52 PM
E-commerce is flourishing all over the world. But not in South Africa Right now, the rest of humanity is embracing e-commerce like never before. Bruce Whitfield interviews Yuppiechef's Andrew Smith. 30 April 2020 7:20 PM
Covid-19 devasted Cosmopolitan publisher AMP closes shop, forever The once-mighty 38-year-old media house is no more. The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Chris Botha (Park Advertising). 30 April 2020 6:52 PM
View all Lifestyle
View all Sport
View all Entertainment
View all World
View all Africa
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The Midday Report With Clement Manyathela
arrow_forward
Lawley residents involved in shootout with Red Ants

Lawley residents involved in shootout with Red Ants

Guests: Tasneem Motara 

Tsietsi Mabule - Resident in Lawlye



More episodes from The Midday Report With Clement Manyathela

Which restaurants will be open on May 1st

30 April 2020 1:11 PM

Guest:  Wendy Alberts - CEO at Restaurant Association Of South Africa 

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Reflecting on the life and legacy of Denis Goldberg

30 April 2020 12:55 PM

Guest:  Pallo Jordan 

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Gauteng Commissioner on campaign to ensure adherence of lockdown regulations in Orange Farm

30 April 2020 12:49 PM

Guest: Lieutenant-General Elias Mawela

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Tobacco association heads to court over cigarette ban

30 April 2020 12:41 PM

Guests: Sinenhlanhla Mnguni, Chairperson of the Fair Trade Independent Tobacco
Association 

Dr Catherine Egbe - Alcohol, Tobacco and other Drug Research at SAMRC

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Minister Lindiwe Zulu gives details on relief grants

30 April 2020 12:27 PM

Guest:  Lindiwe Zulu

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Campaign encourages people living with HIV & Aids to get tested and screened for COVID19

29 April 2020 1:03 PM

Guest: Dr Sandile Buthelezi - CEO of SANAC

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

African Diaspora Forum assists migrants with food parcels

29 April 2020 12:54 PM

Guest: Dr Abdul Karim Elgoni 

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Doctors react to deployment and payment of Cuban brigade

29 April 2020 12:45 PM

Guest: Dr Angelique Coetzee

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Unions contradict each other on SAA future

29 April 2020 12:41 PM

Guests: Mashudu Raphetha - President of the National Transport Movement Union at
National Transport Movement 

 Phakamile Hlubi Majola

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Union says teachers not ready for commencement of academic year

29 April 2020 12:30 PM

Guests: Gaye Davis - EWN Parliamentary Correspondent at EWN

Basil Manuel - Naptosa Executive Director

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

SA's fight against COVID-19 gets a boost as 10,403 tests conducted in 24 hours

Local

Minister Tito Mboweni wanted alcohol and cigarettes unbanned but lost the debate

Business Politics Local

Reasons why some restaurants won't open during Level 4 lockdown

Local

EWN Highlights

‘I’m excited for Chicken Licken': SA looks forward to level 4 lockdown

30 April 2020 8:58 PM

Plans to transform CTICC into COVID-19 hospital under way

30 April 2020 8:54 PM

SA willing to sell 'poorly functioning' state-owned firms - Mboweni

30 April 2020 8:51 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA