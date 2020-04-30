Gauteng Commissioner on campaign to ensure adherence of lockdown regulations in Orange Farm

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 21:05
News & Current Affairs: Department of Education | #BackToSchool Follow up
The Aubrey Masango Show
Guests
Motheo Brodie - Legal Researcher in the Education Rights Programme: Section 27
Today at 22:05
Kwantu Feature - Lack of research and integration of African Indigenous Medicines
The Aubrey Masango Show
Guests
Mandisa Mashego
Today at 23:05
Talkers/Open Line
The Aubrey Masango Show
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
SA's fight against COVID-19 gets a boost as 10,403 tests conducted in 24 hours Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said the total number of tests conducted is 207,530. 30 April 2020 8:40 PM
Minister Tito Mboweni wanted alcohol and cigarettes unbanned but lost the debate SA has already lost R1.6 billion in taxes so far. "I lost the debate and therefore I have to toe the line," says Minister Mboweni. 30 April 2020 7:35 PM
TicketPro launches Covid-Zero to bring cheer to artists and the needy All ticket sales will be donated to support musicians, comedians and other artists as well as fund community-care packages. 30 April 2020 5:01 PM
Who qualifies for the different COVID-19 social relief grants? Social Development Minister Lindiwe Zulu gives details on the grants and how people can apply as well as who should apply. 30 April 2020 12:50 PM
'People were threatened, coerced or pressurised into going to Strandforntein' UCT's IXARRA Restorative Justice Forum chair Tauriq Jenkins tells Eusebius McKaiser of the human rights violations at the centre. 30 April 2020 10:58 AM
What will become of South Africa's property market and industry after lockdown? Personal finance expert Warren Ingram shares his concerns and offers a few pointers. 30 April 2020 7:52 PM
E-commerce is flourishing all over the world. But not in South Africa Right now, the rest of humanity is embracing e-commerce like never before. Bruce Whitfield interviews Yuppiechef's Andrew Smith. 30 April 2020 7:20 PM
[LISTEN] Can you move house during the lockdown? Consumer journalist Wendy Knowler shares her insights on this and more. 30 April 2020 3:39 PM
'For our pets to be psychologically secure, they need to have routine' Dr Quixi Sonntag briefly explains what your pet may be experiencing through the COVID-19 lockdown and what you can do. 30 April 2020 12:20 PM
[LISTEN] Importance of good night's sleep during a pandemic Director of Sleep Science Dr Dale Rae talks about the importance of sleeping patterns and how sleep affects our daily lives. 29 April 2020 3:29 PM
How SA's sports stars are rising to the COVID-19 fight With a 1000km backyard bike ride, swimming 36km in a pool, and helping workers on the front lines; SA's sports stars are using the... 28 April 2020 4:17 PM
AmaZulu's Sokhela: We have to finish the season In March, the board of governors set a target of 30 June to finish the 2019/20 season but were flexible on its conclusion. 28 April 2020 5:27 AM
John Comitis says current season must reach a conclusion to avoid legal trouble The PSL has been suspended since 16 March with no indication when it will resume but the board of governors has said they hope to... 27 April 2020 1:23 PM
[WATCH] Dad's reflexes save daughter from falling off crib Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 30 April 2020 8:35 AM
[WATCH] We have been peeling vegetables the wrong way, this is how you do it Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 30 April 2020 8:34 AM
[WATCH] Boy performing a ballet move has us feeling warm and fuzzy Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 30 April 2020 8:33 AM
'A million doses could be ready by September' if Oxford vaccine team successful The Oxford University team's experimental coronavirus vaccine is in the process of being trialled on humans. 26 April 2020 4:27 PM
[WATCH] NHS fundraising hero breaks another record with hit single! After raising millions with a sponsored walk, the WWII vet's become the oldest artist to claim UK No 1 spot, with a charity single... 26 April 2020 11:39 AM
I was asking a 'sarcastic' question - Donald Trump on his disinfectant remarks The US president on Thursday seemed to suggest injecting disinfectant against the coronavirus, but is now doing damage control. 25 April 2020 4:14 PM
Podcasts

The Midday Report With Clement Manyathela
Guest: Lieutenant-General Elias Mawela



Which restaurants will be open on May 1st

30 April 2020 1:11 PM

Guest:  Wendy Alberts - CEO at Restaurant Association Of South Africa 

Reflecting on the life and legacy of Denis Goldberg

30 April 2020 12:55 PM

Guest:  Pallo Jordan 

Tobacco association heads to court over cigarette ban

30 April 2020 12:41 PM

Guests: Sinenhlanhla Mnguni, Chairperson of the Fair Trade Independent Tobacco
Association 

Dr Catherine Egbe - Alcohol, Tobacco and other Drug Research at SAMRC

Minister Lindiwe Zulu gives details on relief grants

30 April 2020 12:27 PM

Guest:  Lindiwe Zulu

Campaign encourages people living with HIV & Aids to get tested and screened for COVID19

29 April 2020 1:03 PM

Guest: Dr Sandile Buthelezi - CEO of SANAC

African Diaspora Forum assists migrants with food parcels

29 April 2020 12:54 PM

Guest: Dr Abdul Karim Elgoni 

Doctors react to deployment and payment of Cuban brigade

29 April 2020 12:45 PM

Guest: Dr Angelique Coetzee

Unions contradict each other on SAA future

29 April 2020 12:41 PM

Guests: Mashudu Raphetha - President of the National Transport Movement Union at
National Transport Movement 

 Phakamile Hlubi Majola

Union says teachers not ready for commencement of academic year

29 April 2020 12:30 PM

Guests: Gaye Davis - EWN Parliamentary Correspondent at EWN

Basil Manuel - Naptosa Executive Director

SA's fight against COVID-19 gets a boost as 10,403 tests conducted in 24 hours

Local

Minister Tito Mboweni wanted alcohol and cigarettes unbanned but lost the debate

Business Politics Local

Reasons why some restaurants won't open during Level 4 lockdown

Local

EWN Highlights

'I'm excited for Chicken Licken': SA looks forward to level 4 lockdown
30 April 2020 8:58 PM

30 April 2020 8:58 PM

Plans to transform CTICC into COVID-19 hospital under way
30 April 2020 8:54 PM

30 April 2020 8:54 PM

SA willing to sell 'poorly functioning' state-owned firms - Mboweni
30 April 2020 8:51 PM

30 April 2020 8:51 PM

