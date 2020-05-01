Gauteng Government to conduct COVID-19 screening at Provincial Boarders

Streaming issues? Report here
Profile Interview with Sello Maake-ka-Ncube
Sello Maake-ka Ncube
South Africans Doing Great Things - Susan Scott and Bonne de Bond
Susan Scott - Author
Bonne De Bod
Voices and Choices
Get your beard trimmed and help Sorbet Man keep the lights on 702 and Dineplan are giving you a chance to keep your favourite local spots open after the lockdown. Find out how. 1 May 2020 5:18 PM
And the Nat Nakasa Award goes to ... SA journalists for COVID-19 coverage Sanef says coming second in an international study on factual reporting is a testament to local journos' work and dedication. 1 May 2020 2:07 PM
Two girls on mission to make 2,600 masks for children to combat COVID-19 Jade Ferguson and Deyana Thokan want to make masks for the pupils and staff of the Johannesburg Girls’ Preparatory School. 1 May 2020 12:05 PM
Minister Tito Mboweni wanted alcohol and cigarettes unbanned but lost the debate SA has already lost R1.6 billion in taxes so far. “I lost the debate and therefore I have to toe the line,” says Minister Mboweni. 30 April 2020 7:35 PM
Who qualifies for the different COVID-19 social relief grants? Social Development Minister Lindiwe Zulu gives details on the grants and how people can apply as well as who should apply. 30 April 2020 12:50 PM
'People were threatened, coerced or pressurised into going to Strandforntein' UCT's IXARRA Restorative Justice Forum chair Tauriq Jenkins tells Eusebius McKaiser of the human rights violations at the centre. 30 April 2020 10:58 AM
'Restaurant industry of weeks ago is not the same as the one opening today' Restaurants Association of SA CEO Wendy Alberts says those that open today will set the tone for the new business model. 1 May 2020 4:49 PM
[LISTEN] How Lebogang Mokubela mastered best methods to run township business Lemok Digital founder Lebogang Mokubela speaks about the challenges and triumphs of running a township based company. 1 May 2020 3:44 PM
What will become of South Africa's property market and industry after lockdown? Personal finance expert Warren Ingram shares his concerns and offers a few pointers. 30 April 2020 7:52 PM
E-commerce is flourishing all over the world. But not in South Africa Right now, the rest of humanity is embracing e-commerce like never before. Bruce Whitfield interviews Yuppiechef's Andrew Smith. 30 April 2020 7:20 PM
Covid-19 devasted Cosmopolitan publisher AMP closes shop, forever The once-mighty 38-year-old media house is no more. The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Chris Botha (Park Advertising). 30 April 2020 6:52 PM
'It is business as usual, for some it is as if the situation is back to normal' Callers on the Eusebius McKaiser show tell Nickolaus Bauer that scenes at the See Point are worrisome. 1 May 2020 10:34 AM
Medical experts say football in SA could only resume on level 1 lockdown Leagues in South Africa have been suspended since 19 March, four days before the nationwide lockdown was announced. 30 April 2020 4:07 PM
How SA’s sports stars are rising to the COVID-19 fight With a 1000km backyard bike ride, swimming 36km in a pool, and helping workers on the front lines; SA's sports stars are using the... 28 April 2020 4:17 PM
The Midday Report With Clement Manyathela
Gauteng Government to conduct COVID-19 screening at Provincial Boarders

Gauteng Government to conduct COVID-19 screening at Provincial Boarders

Guest: Bandile Masuku



PLANS TO TRANSFORM CTICC INTO COVID-19 HOSPITAL UNDER WAY

1 May 2020 1:19 PM

Guest: Alan Winde - Premier at Western Cape Government

Mayor conducts awareness campaign targeted on those returning to the City of Joburg.

1 May 2020 1:06 PM

Guest: Geoff Makhubo

1 May 2020 1:06 PM

Guest: Geoff Makhubo

A new vision for Nat Nakasa 2020

1 May 2020 12:54 PM

Guest: Mahlatse Mahlase - Chair at South African National Editors' Forum (SANEF)

Unions respond to SAA retrenchement packages

1 May 2020 12:51 PM

Guest: Mashudu Raphetha - President of the National Transport Movement Union at National Transport Movement

Celebrating Workers Day: COSATU joins us to tell us more about the importance of the day.

1 May 2020 12:41 PM

Guest: Zingiswa Losi

1 May 2020 12:41 PM

Guest: Zingiswa Losi 

Nursing union stages mass stayaway on workers day.

1 May 2020 12:33 PM

Guest: Lerato Madumo-Gova 

Which restaurants will be open on May 1st

30 April 2020 1:11 PM

Guest:  Wendy Alberts - CEO at Restaurant Association Of South Africa 

Reflecting on the life and legacy of Denis Goldberg

30 April 2020 12:55 PM

Guest:  Pallo Jordan 

Gauteng Commissioner on campaign to ensure adherence of lockdown regulations in Orange Farm

30 April 2020 12:49 PM

Guest: Lieutenant-General Elias Mawela

And the Nat Nakasa Award goes to ... SA journalists for COVID-19 coverage

South Africans to benefit from significant fuel price drop

Two girls on mission to make 2,600 masks for children to combat COVID-19

BATSA gives Dlamini-Zuma until Monday to lift tobacco sales ban

1 May 2020 8:14 PM

1 May 2020 8:14 PM

WC govt spends over R40 mln on NGOs for GBV victims during lockdown

1 May 2020 7:50 PM

1 May 2020 7:50 PM

Dozens of journalists die from coronavirus since 1 March – NGO

1 May 2020 6:41 PM

1 May 2020 6:41 PM

