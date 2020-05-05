Department of Social Development assures Sassa beneficiaries they will get paid after technical glitches

Streaming issues? Report here
Joanne Joseph 702 Gradients Joanne Joseph 702 Gradients
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
15:00 - 18:00
Today at 16:52
Sabela's debut song- Masibambaneni
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Mark Roth, Executive producer of Sabela
Today at 17:11
How are public schools dealing with the issue of fees during the lockdown?
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Panyaza Lesufi
Today at 17:20
How are private schools tackling the issue of fees during the lockdown
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Lebogang Montjane - Executive Director at Independent School Association of Southern Africa
Today at 18:09
How SARS annual tax collection target been affected by the Covid-19 pandemic
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Edward Kieswetter - Commissioner at South African Revenue Service
Today at 18:13
Analysis of Sars briefing.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Charles de Wet - Partner at PwC
Today at 18:16
South Africa losing R250m a day because of illicit trade
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Tebele Luthuli - MD at Business Against Crime South Africa (BACSA)
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Norman Mackechnie - Portfolio Manager at Momentum Asset Management
Today at 18:39
The current economic situation of Dealerships and the Automotive Manufacturers
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Peter Mountford - CEO at Super Group
Today at 18:43
How the airline industry grounded more than 16 000 planes
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Linden Birns - Managing Director at Planes Talking
Today at 19:08
Heroes and Zeros, with Andy Rice
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Andy Rice - Branding and Advertising Expert at ...
Today at 19:18
Africa Business Focus
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Lee Kasumba - Host at Africa State of Mind
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: How it works – The informal economy and the lockdown
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
G G Alcock - Author of 'Kasinomic Revolution' at ...
[LISTEN] The impact of Caxton magazine division closure The board of directors announced that it has begun a process of withdrawing from magazine publishing and associated businesses. 5 May 2020 3:36 PM
Caxton pulls the plug on magazine publishing Wits University Caxton professor of journalism Anton Harber says COVID-19 accelerated a process that had been underway for years. 5 May 2020 2:22 PM
How is COVID-19 affecting mental health of SA healthcare professionals? Eusebius McKaiser shines the spotlight on how those in the frontlines fighting the virus are coping physiologically. 5 May 2020 11:29 AM
View all Local
Those who were paid twice must pay back the money - Lindiwe Zulu Social development minister apologises for the glitch and says the department is doing its best to ensure that monies are paid. 5 May 2020 1:12 PM
How is COVID-19 affecting mental health of SA healthcare professionals? Eusebius McKaiser shines the spotlight on how those in the frontlines fighting the virus are coping physiologically. 5 May 2020 11:29 AM
Calls for government to reclassify real estate industry as essential service RE/MAX Southern Africa regional director Adrian Goslett says the industry contributes 5% to the GDP. 5 May 2020 8:25 AM
View all Politics
The story of the SPAR that helps its neighbouring shops A SPAR in the Western Cape has closed down its stationery section and removed its frozen burgers to help neighbouring stores survi... 5 May 2020 3:21 PM
PSC slams government for SMME payment delays PSC commissioner Moeletis Lebalo says some of the 'culprits' include health, public works and education. 5 May 2020 2:28 PM
Ankas Kitchen to use prize money to buy Vespa for food deliveries Every day #702ShoutOut and Ninety One shines the spotlight an SMMEs doing great work during lockdown. 5 May 2020 9:18 AM
View all Business
[LISTEN] How lockdown may heighten family tensions Eusebius McKaiser spoke to psychologist Hayden Knibbs to understand why this happens and how to resolve this. 5 May 2020 12:54 PM
[LISTEN] Simphiwe Dana on her new album and recording with Mali's top musos The album 'Bamako' was recorded in Mali and co-produced by legendary musician Salif Keita. 3 May 2020 3:29 PM
Help your kids safely make the most of Level 4 exercise time outside Parenting expert Nikki Bush reminds us of the benefits of exercise and comes up with more boredom busters for lockdown. 2 May 2020 4:02 PM
View all Lifestyle
[LISTEN] The impact of Caxton magazine division closure The board of directors announced that it has begun a process of withdrawing from magazine publishing and associated businesses. 5 May 2020 3:36 PM
Caxton pulls the plug on magazine publishing Wits University Caxton professor of journalism Anton Harber says COVID-19 accelerated a process that had been underway for years. 5 May 2020 2:22 PM
Hawk snatches mouse immediately after being released goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 4 May 2020 9:25 AM
View all Entertainment
COVID-19 cases rise to 7,220, recoveries reach 2,746 A total of 257,541 tests have been conducted to date with 11,794 tests done in the previous 24 hours. 4 May 2020 8:54 PM
World organisations to host 'Global Classroom' on COVID-19 for children The live interactive event that will reach 150,000 pupils in 193 countries will take place on Tuesday. 4 May 2020 6:03 PM
Minister holds Zoom meeting with baby, hailed as role model Sierra Leone's education minister's being praised for participating in an online meeting while caring for his daughter. 2 May 2020 2:30 PM
View all World
The Midday Report With Clement Manyathela
Department of Social Development assures Sassa beneficiaries they will get paid after technical glitches

Department of Social Development assures Sassa beneficiaries they will get paid after technical glitches

Guest: Lindiwe Zulu, Minister of Social Development



More episodes from The Midday Report With Clement Manyathela

'Study showing smokers less like to be infected by Covid-19 not peer-reviewed'

5 May 2020 2:16 PM

"The French study isn’t credible," says Dr Catherine Egbe, a specialist scientist at the South African Medical Research Council.

UIF blamed for not paying out legal foreign nationals

5 May 2020 1:28 PM
SA starts TB trail for COVID19

5 May 2020 12:56 PM
PSC slams government for SMME late payments

5 May 2020 12:53 PM
Protesters arrested after protesting for right to surf during lockdown

5 May 2020 12:33 PM

Guest: Murray Williams, News24 journalist 

President Cyril Ramaphosa visits KZN to assess province's COVID19 response

5 May 2020 12:30 PM

Guest: Nkosikhona Duma, EWN reporter

Caxton withdraws from magazine publication

5 May 2020 12:19 PM

Guest: Anton Harber, broadcast journalism expert

Satawu challenges Prasa after employees are forced to take annual leave during lockdown

4 May 2020 1:24 PM
Arts and Culture, Nathi Mthethwa hosts a media briefing on covid-19 relief fund

4 May 2020 12:52 PM

Guest: Kaylynn Palm | Reporter at EWN

It is pathetic to apologise if you have courage of your conviction - Eusebius

Opinion

Caxton pulls the plug on magazine publishing

Local Entertainment

'Peak of COVID-19 means more people have severe symptoms, require hospital care'

Politics

EWN Highlights

Comair to enter voluntary business rescue

5 May 2020 4:12 PM

WC Legislature to undergo sanitisation after ANC MPL tests positive for COVID-19

5 May 2020 4:04 PM

UK COVID-19 death toll rises above 32,000, highest in Europe - data

5 May 2020 3:32 PM

