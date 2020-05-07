Lockdown effects on car dealerships and potential buyers

The Midday Report with Clement Manyathela
12:00 - 13:00
Today at 12:23
SAPA working on plan to align and accelerate alcohol policy development
The Midday Report with Clement Manyathela
Guests
Aadielah Maker-Diedericks
Guests
Aadielah Maker-Diedericks
Today at 12:27
DA outlines vision for Tshwane after Pretoria High Court decision declared the dissolution of city
The Midday Report with Clement Manyathela
Guests
Randall Williams
Guests
Randall Williams
Today at 12:41
Saudi Arabia expatriates stuck in SA appeal to be sent back to their families
The Midday Report with Clement Manyathela
Guests
Marlene - Expatriate
Guests
Marlene - Expatriate
Today at 12:45
National Assembly Zoom meeting hacked with pornographic content
The Midday Report with Clement Manyathela
Guests
Toby Shapshak - Publisher at Stuff magazine
Guests
Toby Shapshak - Publisher at Stuff magazine
Today at 12:56
Lesotho Prime Minister Tom Thabane addresses nation amid rumours of resigning
The Midday Report with Clement Manyathela
Guests
Nthakoana Ngatane
Guests
Nthakoana Ngatane
Today at 15:20
Human Trafficking hotline received high numbers
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Today at 15:52
MTN clients hit by double-billing
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Jacqui O'Sullivan
Guests
Jacqui O'Sullivan
Today at 16:10
Courts prioritising cases
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Chrispin Phiri
Guests
Chrispin Phiri
Today at 16:20
Top SA companies received UIF crisis money – how to check if your employer got any
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Phillip de Wet - Associate Editor at Business Insider Inc
Guests
Phillip de Wet - Associate Editor at Business Insider Inc
Today at 16:52
[FEATURE] Financial Wellness with Samke Mhlongo
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Samke Mhlongo - Private Banker Turned Wealth Coach at TNC Wealth Partners
Guests
Samke Mhlongo - Private Banker Turned Wealth Coach at TNC Wealth Partners
Today at 18:09
ZOOM: Keeping an entire society locked in cages will not cure Covid-19 and its myriad consequences
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Mark Barnes - Executive Chairman And Ceo at Purple Group and SA Post Office former CEO
Guests
Mark Barnes - Executive Chairman And Ceo at Purple Group and SA Post Office former CEO
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Graeme Korner - ... at Korner Perspective
Guests
Graeme Korner - ... at Korner Perspective
Today at 19:08
Are parents expected to pay the full school fees even though their children are not physically attending school?
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Bulelwa Mabasa - Director at Werksmans Attorneys
Guests
Bulelwa Mabasa - Director at Werksmans Attorneys
Today at 19:18
SKYPE: Personal Finance Feature with caller who lost a lot of money due to day trading
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Warren Ingram - Personal Financial Advisor and Executive Director at Galileo Capital
Guests
Warren Ingram - Personal Financial Advisor and Executive Director at Galileo Capital
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Small Business Focus - Case study for digitising a business
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Pavlo Phitidis - Founder at Aurik Business Accelerator
Ian Stacey - Founder at Fastrak
Sean (son) Stacey - ... at Fastrack
Guests
Pavlo Phitidis - Founder at Aurik Business Accelerator
Ian Stacey - Founder at Fastrak
Sean (son) Stacey - ... at Fastrack
