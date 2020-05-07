NUMSA, SACCA in court to stop SAA retrenchments

Today at 12:23 SAPA working on plan to align and accelerate alcohol policy development The Midday Report with Clement Manyathela

Guests

Aadielah Maker-Diedericks

Today at 12:27 DA outlines vision for Tshwane after Pretoria High Court decision declared the dissolution of city The Midday Report with Clement Manyathela

Guests

Randall Williams

Today at 12:41 Saudi Arabia expatriates stuck in SA appeal to be sent back to their families The Midday Report with Clement Manyathela

Guests

Marlene - Expatriate

Today at 12:45 National Assembly Zoom meeting hacked with pornographic content The Midday Report with Clement Manyathela

Guests

Toby Shapshak - Publisher at Stuff magazine

Today at 12:56 Lesotho Prime Minister Tom Thabane addresses nation amid rumours of resigning The Midday Report with Clement Manyathela

Guests

Nthakoana Ngatane

Today at 15:20 Human Trafficking hotline received high numbers Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph

Today at 15:52 MTN clients hit by double-billing Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph

Guests

Jacqui O'Sullivan

Today at 16:10 Courts prioritising cases Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph

Guests

Chrispin Phiri

Today at 16:20 Top SA companies received UIF crisis money – how to check if your employer got any Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph

Guests

Phillip de Wet - Associate Editor at Business Insider Inc

Today at 16:52 [FEATURE] Financial Wellness with Samke Mhlongo Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph

Guests

Samke Mhlongo - Private Banker Turned Wealth Coach at TNC Wealth Partners

Today at 18:09 ZOOM: Keeping an entire society locked in cages will not cure Covid-19 and its myriad consequences The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Mark Barnes - Executive Chairman And Ceo at Purple Group and SA Post Office former CEO

Today at 18:20 Market Commentary The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Graeme Korner - ... at Korner Perspective

Today at 19:08 Are parents expected to pay the full school fees even though their children are not physically attending school? The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Bulelwa Mabasa - Director at Werksmans Attorneys

Today at 19:18 SKYPE: Personal Finance Feature with caller who lost a lot of money due to day trading The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Warren Ingram - Personal Financial Advisor and Executive Director at Galileo Capital

