B4SA warns of jobs bloodbath if economy is not reopened fully

702 FYI
Today at 15:16
EWN: Licenses could go digital
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Babalo Ndenze - Parliamentary Correspondent at EWN
Babalo Ndenze - Parliamentary Correspondent at EWN
Today at 15:20
Human Trafficking hotline received high numbers
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Rene Hanekom, A21 Hotline Manager
Rene Hanekom, A21 Hotline Manager
Today at 15:45
100 Days of Coronavirus
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Brian Pinnock, Mimecast Cybersecurity Expert
Brian Pinnock, Mimecast Cybersecurity Expert
Today at 15:52
MTN clients hit by double-billing
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Jacqui O'Sullivan
Jacqui O'Sullivan
Today at 16:10
Courts prioritising cases
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Chrispin Phiri
Chrispin Phiri
Today at 16:20
Top SA companies received UIF crisis money – how to check if your employer got any
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Phillip de Wet - Associate Editor at Business Insider Inc
Phillip de Wet - Associate Editor at Business Insider Inc
Today at 16:52
[FEATURE] Financial Wellness with Samke Mhlongo
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Samke Mhlongo - Private Banker Turned Wealth Coach at TNC Wealth Partners
Samke Mhlongo - Private Banker Turned Wealth Coach at TNC Wealth Partners
Today at 17:20
Uber East partners with Exclusive Books
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Batya Bricker GM of Exclusive Books
Batya Bricker GM of Exclusive Books
Today at 17:45
Gauteng Command Council Update
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Dr Bandile Masuku
Dr Bandile Masuku
Today at 18:09
ZOOM: Keeping an entire society locked in cages will not cure Covid-19 and its myriad consequences
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Mark Barnes - Executive Chairman And Ceo at Purple Group and SA Post Office former CEO
Mark Barnes - Executive Chairman And Ceo at Purple Group and SA Post Office former CEO
Today at 18:13
Clip of Global Marriott boss makes the rounds and a local hotel legend responds + PLAY CLIP: ARY3 - Marriott - 1'36"
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Arthur Gillis - CEO at Platinum Hospitality Holdings
Arthur Gillis - CEO at Platinum Hospitality Holdings
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Graeme Korner - ... at Korner Perspective
Graeme Korner - ... at Korner Perspective
Today at 18:39
YES organised for uber masks to come from township seamstresses
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Tashmia Ismail-Saville - CEO at Youth Employment Service (YES)
Tashmia Ismail-Saville - CEO at Youth Employment Service (YES)
Today at 18:43
EnviroSan and JoJo partner to create a handsfree wash facility
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Grant Neser - MD at JoJo Tanks
Grant Neser - MD at JoJo Tanks
Today at 19:08
Are parents expected to pay the full school fees even though their children are not physically attending school?
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Bulelwa Mabasa - Director at Werksmans Attorneys
Bulelwa Mabasa - Director at Werksmans Attorneys
Today at 19:18
SKYPE: Personal Finance Feature with caller who lost a lot of money due to day trading
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Warren Ingram - Personal Financial Advisor and Executive Director at Galileo Capital
Warren Ingram - Personal Financial Advisor and Executive Director at Galileo Capital
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Small Business Focus - Case study for digitising a business
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Pavlo Phitidis - Founder at Aurik Business Accelerator
Ian Stacey - Founder at Fastrak
Sean (son) Stacey - ... at Fastrack
