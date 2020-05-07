Saudi Arabia expatriates stuck in SA appeal to be sent back to their families

Streaming issues? Report here
The Azania Mosaka Show
13:00 - 15:00
Today at 15:16
EWN: Licenses could go digital
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Babalo Ndenze - Parliamentary Correspondent at EWN
Today at 15:20
Human Trafficking hotline received high numbers
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Rene Hanekom, A21 Hotline Manager
Today at 15:45
100 Days of Coronavirus
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Brian Pinnock, Mimecast Cybersecurity Expert
Today at 15:52
MTN clients hit by double-billing
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Jacqui O'Sullivan
Today at 16:10
Courts prioritising cases
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Chrispin Phiri
Today at 16:20
Top SA companies received UIF crisis money – how to check if your employer got any
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Phillip de Wet - Associate Editor at Business Insider Inc
Today at 16:52
[FEATURE] Financial Wellness with Samke Mhlongo
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Samke Mhlongo - Private Banker Turned Wealth Coach at TNC Wealth Partners
Today at 17:20
Uber East partners with Exclusive Books
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Batya Bricker GM of Exclusive Books
Today at 17:45
Gauteng Command Council Update
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Dr Bandile Masuku
Today at 18:09
ZOOM: Keeping an entire society locked in cages will not cure Covid-19 and its myriad consequences
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Mark Barnes - Executive Chairman And Ceo at Purple Group and SA Post Office former CEO
Today at 18:13
Clip of Global Marriott boss makes the rounds and a local hotel legend responds + PLAY CLIP: ARY3 - Marriott - 1'36"
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Arthur Gillis - CEO at Platinum Hospitality Holdings
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Graeme Korner - ... at Korner Perspective
Today at 18:39
YES organised for uber masks to come from township seamstresses
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Tashmia Ismail-Saville - CEO at Youth Employment Service (YES)
Today at 18:43
EnviroSan and JoJo partner to create a handsfree wash facility
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Grant Neser - MD at JoJo Tanks
Today at 19:08
Are parents expected to pay the full school fees even though their children are not physically attending school?
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Bulelwa Mabasa - Director at Werksmans Attorneys
Today at 19:18
SKYPE: Personal Finance Feature with caller who lost a lot of money due to day trading
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Warren Ingram - Personal Financial Advisor and Executive Director at Galileo Capital
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Small Business Focus - Case study for digitising a business
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Pavlo Phitidis - Founder at Aurik Business Accelerator
Ian Stacey - Founder at Fastrak
Sean (son) Stacey - ... at Fastrack
Latest Local
'Don't use Zoom' - National Assembly committee hacked with pornographic images Stuff magazine publisher Toby Shapshak has warned big business and government against the use of the video conferencing software. 7 May 2020 1:25 PM
SA should return to full economic activity if it wants to save jobs - B4SA Economic Intervention work group leader Martin Kingston says companies should be allowed to re-open but under strict conditions. 7 May 2020 1:19 PM
SAA business rescue practitioners' plan to retrench workers unlawful - Numsa Numsa spokesperson Phakamile Hlubi-Majola explains why they are going to court to stop the retrenchments. 7 May 2020 1:14 PM
View all Local
'What Duduzane Zuma says needs to be taken with a pinch of salt' Political analyst Lukhona Mnguni gives his take on the claims made in a new interview series between Jacob Zuma and his son. 6 May 2020 1:59 PM
Detainees awaiting deportation flee from Lindela Repatriation Centre EWN reporter Nthakoana Ngatane says Home Affairs Minister Aaron Motsoaledi has blamed protesting guards for the escape. 6 May 2020 12:41 PM
Herd immunity: The seductive myth of Sweden and her response to COVID-19 Wits University's professor Shabir Mahdi explains why the Scandinavian country didn't have a lockdown. 6 May 2020 11:13 AM
View all Politics
Z-A Etc founder grateful for prize money and three hours business couching Every day #702ShoutOut and Ninety One shines the spotlight an SMMEs doing great work during lockdown. 7 May 2020 9:17 AM
Consumer Ninja: Many credit life claims are being rejected It seems many credit life claims are being rejected. Here are nine companies that were named and shamed in a new report. 6 May 2020 8:00 PM
India and Thailand lift alcohol ban, but SA, Panama and Sri Lanka still dry In South Africa, smokers and drinkers must go cold turkey or break Covid-19 lockdown rules. We compare other countries worldwide. 6 May 2020 7:26 PM
View all Business
'I love acting, it gives me an opportunity to explore the human condition' Veteran actor Sello Maake ka-Ncube talks about his craft and reveals he is working on a book. 7 May 2020 12:29 PM
[LISTEN] Seven stages you may go through when adjusting to the new normal Human potential and parent expert Nikki Bush reflects on the seven stages you may go through when adjusting to a different world. 6 May 2020 2:52 PM
[LISTEN] Tools to improve the performance of your brain Executive coach and author Dawn Klatzow suggests ways that you can build resilience by taking better care of your brain. 6 May 2020 12:14 PM
View all Lifestyle
#ExtraTime with SA men's hockey coach Garreth Ewing In this second instalment of Extra Time, SA men's hockey coach Garreth Ewing opens up about the challenges facing the sport and ra... 5 May 2020 11:15 PM
Springboks, Aled Walters part ways after 2 successful years In a statement released on Tuesday, SA Rugby said that Walters, who occupied the position of head of athletic performance since 20... 5 May 2020 2:27 PM
No plans to change Lions tour dates - SA Rugby The Lions tour has a planned 3 July start, with the three tests on consecutive weekends from 24 July onwards. 4 May 2020 6:50 PM
View all Sport
'I love acting, it gives me an opportunity to explore the human condition' Veteran actor Sello Maake ka-Ncube talks about his craft and reveals he is working on a book. 7 May 2020 12:29 PM
[WATCH] 4-year-old with cancer reuniting with father after lockdown Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 7 May 2020 8:45 AM
Adele showing off her tremendous weight loss for her birthday goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 7 May 2020 8:44 AM
View all Entertainment
COVID-19 cases rise to 7,808 as death toll reaches 153 Health Minister Zweli Mkhize announced on Wednesday that recoveries had increased to 3,153. 6 May 2020 10:56 PM
Herd immunity: The seductive myth of Sweden and her response to COVID-19 Wits University's professor Shabir Mahdi explains why the Scandinavian country didn't have a lockdown. 6 May 2020 11:13 AM
World organisations to host 'Global Classroom' on COVID-19 for children The live interactive event that will reach 150,000 pupils in 193 countries will take place on Tuesday. 4 May 2020 6:03 PM
View all World
The Midday Report With Clement Manyathela
Saudi Arabia expatriates stuck in SA appeal to be sent back to their families

Saudi Arabia expatriates stuck in SA appeal to be sent back to their families

Guest: Marlene - Expatriate



Lesotho Prime Minister Tom Thabane addresses nation amid rumours of resigning

7 May 2020 1:16 PM

Guest: Nthakoana Ngatane

National Assembly Zoom meeting hacked with pornographic content

7 May 2020 1:01 PM

Guest: Toby Shapshak | Publisher at Stuff magazine 

DA outlines vision for Tshwane after Pretoria High Court decision declared the dissolution of city

7 May 2020 12:53 PM

Guest:  Randall Williams

SAPA working on plan to align and accelerate alcohol policy development

7 May 2020 12:46 PM

Guest: Aadielah Maker-Diedericks

B4SA warns of jobs bloodbath if economy is not reopened fully

7 May 2020 12:41 PM

Guest:  Martin Kingston - Leader of the Economic Intervention work group at Business for
South Africa (B4SA)

NUMSA, SACCA in court to stop SAA retrenchments

7 May 2020 12:19 PM

Guest: Phakamile Hlubi-Majola

Lockdown effects on car dealerships and potential buyers

7 May 2020 10:06 AM

Guest: Layton Beard - Spokeserson at Automobile Association |

BATSA reneges on tobacco legal action against state

7 May 2020 10:03 AM

Guest: Mandlakazi Sigcawu

SARS loss of revenue paints bleak picture for SA economy

6 May 2020 12:57 PM

Guest: Jannie Rossouw - Head at Wits University' School of Economic and Business Sciences 

SAA business rescue practitioners' plan to retrench workers unlawful - Numsa

Local Business

Escape by detainees from Lindela Repatriation Centre planned - Aaron Motsoaledi

Politics

eNCA is behaving no differently to the worst days of the SABC - Eusebius

Opinion

EWN Highlights

Diabetic patients make up a third of WC COVID-19 fatalities - data

7 May 2020 2:45 PM

Tshwane DA ready to challenge Maile on council dissolution move

7 May 2020 2:26 PM

Virus exposes gaping holes in Africa’s health systems

7 May 2020 1:40 PM

