How to have black tax conversations with loved ones during COVID19 lockdown

Guest: Zanele Kunene |- Financial Planner at BDO Wealth South Africa
Guest: Dewa MavhingaLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Ted Blom - Independent Energy ExpertLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Wendy Alberts - CEO at Restaurant Association Of South AfricaLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Nthakoana NgataneLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Fikile Mbalula - Minister of Police at South African GovernmentLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Nomusa Cembi - Spokesperson at SadtuLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guests: Kgomotso Modise
Panyaza Lesufi
Jacob Mamabolo
Guest: David Msiza - Deputy Chief Inspector Of Mine at Department Of Minerals And EnergyLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Bishop Malusi Mpumlwana - Secretary-General at South African Council of ChurchesLISTEN TO PODCAST