What does the future of events and parties look like after lockdown?

Guest: Greg Reed - Creative Director at Idea Lab
Guest: J - Something - Frontman & chef at MicasaLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Panyaza Lesufi - MEC in Gauteng at Department Of Basic EducationLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Dr Bandile MasukuLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Lionel October - Director-General at Department of Trade and IndustryLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Dewa MavhingaLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Ted Blom - Independent Energy ExpertLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Zanele Kunene |- Financial Planner at BDO Wealth South AfricaLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Wendy Alberts - CEO at Restaurant Association Of South AfricaLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Nthakoana NgataneLISTEN TO PODCAST