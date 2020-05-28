Parliament's Portfolio Committee on Health conducts oversight visits in KZN and Western Cape

Streaming issues? Report here
Joanne Joseph 702 Gradients
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
15:00 - 18:00
Today at 17:11
CCMA inundated with complaints
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Cameron Morajane, the director of the CCMA
Today at 17:20
Judgement in the hairdressers matter
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Jade Tome, speaks on behalf of Advocate Carlo Viljoen
Today at 17:45
Generation C has answers for Africa’s future
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Professor Mamokgethi Phakeng
Today at 18:09
SA's economy steadily opens up (level 3)
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Isaah Mhlanga - Chief Economist at Alexander Forbes
Gina Schoeman - Economist at Citi Bank
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Rudi van der Merwe - Portfolio Manager at Adviceworx
Today at 18:39
Charly's Bakery is at risk and they are asking for help
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Jacqui Biess - Co-Founder at Charly's Bakery
Today at 19:08
Investing globally during an pandemic
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Kokkie Kooyman - Portfolio Manager at Denker
Today at 19:20
Personal Finance - Planning for retirement in Covid crisis
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Warren Ingram - Personal Financial Advisor and Executive Director at Galileo Capital
Today at 19:33
Small Business Focus: Making SME level 3
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Pavlo Phitidis - Founder at Aurik Business Accelerator
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
15:00 - 18:00
Latest Local
Save Nirvana Touch from shutting down during lockdown 702 and Dineplan are giving you a chance to keep your favourite local spots open after the lockdown. Find out how. 28 May 2020 5:18 PM
Every student has to be given a fair opportunity - Buti Manamela Deputy Minister of Higher Education Buti Manamela explains how the phased-in approach for universities & TVET colleges will work. 28 May 2020 5:02 PM
[LISTEN] 'A single carrier is a risk to multiple sites - work, family, friends' Busisiwe Deyi shares how COVID-19 has affected her family after her sibling and mother contracted the virus from her father. 28 May 2020 3:36 PM
View all Local
Malema was not mincing his words that people are going to die - EWN Eyewitness News reporter Kgomotso Modise gives details of EFF virtual press conference. 28 May 2020 4:14 PM
'There is zero evidence that smoking will increase transmission of COVID-19' Cardiologist Dr. Konstantinos Farsalinos says clinical observations show very few smokers are hospitilised for the virus. 28 May 2020 8:14 AM
More charges could flow from Myeni being declared delinquent director - Outa CEO Wayne Duvenage reflects on Judge Ronel Tolmay ruling against the former SAA chairperson. 28 May 2020 7:36 AM
View all Politics
Il Designs Creative Approach offers branding solutions to various brands Every day #702ShoutOut and Ninety One shines the spotlight an SMMEs doing great work during lockdown. 28 May 2020 9:08 AM
The Ombudsman for Short-Term Insurance report - what were the complaints? The Ombud for Short Term Insurance’s aim is to resolve short term insurance complaints ''fairly, efficiently and impartially''. 27 May 2020 7:58 PM
South African based e-commerce fashion retailer gets R100 million investment RunwaySale, an e-commerce fashion retailer, has received an investment of R100 million from an international private equity firm. 27 May 2020 7:25 PM
View all Business
ParkUpp hopes to launch drive-in cinemas in SA once it gets the green light ParkUpp co-founder Michael Savvides says exact locations will only be specified once the lockdown regulations allow for it. 27 May 2020 6:24 PM
COVID-19 and its impact: Why you should engage your children on their anxieties Azania Mosaka speaks to clinical psychologist Viwe Dweba about this. 26 May 2020 2:41 PM
Sanitisers can cause allergic reaction to your skin Dermatologist Nomphelo Gantsho says soaps are much more effective than hand sanitisers. 25 May 2020 6:23 PM
View all Lifestyle
History-making climber Sibusiso Vilane still haunted by his Mandela challenge Sibusiso Vilane knows a thing or two about facing a storm. His historic ascent of Mount Everest in 2003 was filled with them, but... 28 May 2020 4:21 PM
#ExtraTime with SA netball coach Dorette Badenhorst In this week's edition of #ExtraTime, we focus our attention on netball, and we speak to national team coach Dorette Badenhorst wh... 25 May 2020 7:09 PM
#ExtraTime with top SA gymnast Caitlin Rooskrantz In the latest instalment of #ExtraTime, we speak to South Africa's star gymnast Caitlin Rooskrantz who opens up about her 12-year... 22 May 2020 2:50 PM
View all Sport
[WATCH] 'Black Twitter must be about positivity and black excellence' Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 28 May 2020 8:45 AM
[WATCH] 12-year-old boy remains cool after he encounters bear in mountains Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 28 May 2020 8:44 AM
[VIDEO] Man dies after cop kneels on his neck and choking him during arrest Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 27 May 2020 8:59 AM
View all Entertainment
View all World
View all Africa
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The Midday Report With Clement Manyathela
arrow_forward
Parliament's Portfolio Committee on Health conducts oversight visits in KZN and Western Cape

Parliament's Portfolio Committee on Health conducts oversight visits in KZN and Western Cape

Guest: Dr Kenny Jacobs



More episodes from The Midday Report With Clement Manyathela

Ukhozi FM DJ gets false COVID19 "positive" results

28 May 2020 1:06 PM

Guest: Prof Pierre Durand 

LISTEN TO PODCAST

SAHRC reacts to SANDF clearing its soldiers from Collins Khosa murder

28 May 2020 1:02 PM

Guest: Rev. Chris Nissen - Western Cape Regional Commissioner at South African Human
Rights Commission

LISTEN TO PODCAST

PIC appoints new CEO

28 May 2020 12:55 PM

Guest: Reuel Khoza - Chairman at Public Investment Corporation

LISTEN TO PODCAST

Minister of basic education Angie Motshekga inspects Gauteng schools in preparation for June 1st

28 May 2020 12:48 PM

Guest: Angie Motshekga

LISTEN TO PODCAST

Some relief for non-UIF workers

27 May 2020 12:56 PM

Guest: Teboho Maruping

LISTEN TO PODCAST

SA Medical Research Council gives clarity on Glenda Gray investigation

27 May 2020 12:42 PM

Guest:  Prof Johnny Mahlangu - Clinic Haematologist at National Health Laboratories
Services At The Charlotte Maxeke Hospital

LISTEN TO PODCAST

Restaurants and hairdressers cases heard in court over lockdown regulations

27 May 2020 12:39 PM

Guests:  Wendy Alberts - CEO at Restaurant Association Of South Africa
Jade Tome

LISTEN TO PODCAST

Churches to reopen under strict conditions during lockdown Level 3

27 May 2020 12:31 PM

Guest: Bishop Malusi Mpumlwana - Secretary-General at South African Council of Churches

LISTEN TO PODCAST

Is the NPA about to bring brand-new corruption charges against Jacob Zuma?

26 May 2020 3:16 PM

"A number of payments from the Shaik/Nkobi group had been discovered during a review of the evidence," says Clement Manyathela.

LISTEN TO PODCAST

Options for fathers who want to pay child support but cant afford to

26 May 2020 1:05 PM

Guest: Shando Theron

LISTEN TO PODCAST

Trending

SANDF findings into Collins Khosa's death absolute BS, says Eusebius

Opinion

Ukhozi FM DJ received incorrect COVID-19 results, says diagnostic lab

Local

[WATCH LIVE] Media briefing on COVID-19 level 3 lockdown regulations

Local

EWN Highlights

Motshekga confident in Gauteng's readiness to resume schooling on 1 June

28 May 2020 4:55 PM

WATCH LIVE: Justice cluster details level 3 lockdown enforcement

28 May 2020 4:40 PM

SAHRC wants to see report clearing soldiers accused of murdering Collins Khosa

28 May 2020 4:31 PM

