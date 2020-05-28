Restaurants and hairdressers cases heard in court over lockdown regulations

Streaming issues? Report here
The Eusebius McKaiser Show
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
"Generation C" asks difficult questions but are not always listened to - Phakeng UCT vice-chancellor, Professor Mamokgethi Phakeng describes this generation as those who are pushing boundaries. 28 May 2020 6:25 PM
[LISTEN] Should Kiswahili become an official language in SA? The Windybrow Arts Theatre is set to host an online discussion on the matter. 28 May 2020 5:53 PM
Save Nirvana Touch from shutting down during lockdown 702 and Dineplan are giving you a chance to keep your favourite local spots open after the lockdown. Find out how. 28 May 2020 5:18 PM
'There is zero evidence that smoking will increase transmission of COVID-19' Cardiologist Dr. Konstantinos Farsalinos says clinical observations show very few smokers are hospitilised for the virus. 28 May 2020 8:14 AM
More charges could flow from Myeni being declared delinquent director - Outa CEO Wayne Duvenage reflects on Judge Ronel Tolmay ruling against the former SAA chairperson. 28 May 2020 7:36 AM
How did Cuban doctors register with HPCSA in just three days? Journalist Aisha Abdool Karim says the Cuban medical school curriculum is in line with the South African programme. 27 May 2020 5:11 PM
Cachét Creative specialises in wedding and event planning Every day #702ShoutOut and Ninety One shines the spotlight an SMMEs doing great work during lockdown. 29 May 2020 9:15 AM
How to plan for retirement during the Covid-19 crisis The Covid-19 pandemic and the economic destruction in its wake has left some of us wondering if we'll ever be able to retire. 28 May 2020 7:47 PM
How to invest globally...during a global pandemic Investors are not exactly confident to invest in shares and trade on the markets during these times. 28 May 2020 7:36 PM
ParkUpp hopes to launch drive-in cinemas in SA once it gets the green light ParkUpp co-founder Michael Savvides says exact locations will only be specified once the lockdown regulations allow for it. 27 May 2020 6:24 PM
COVID-19 and its impact: Why you should engage your children on their anxieties Azania Mosaka speaks to clinical psychologist Viwe Dweba about this. 26 May 2020 2:41 PM
Sanitisers can cause allergic reaction to your skin Dermatologist Nomphelo Gantsho says soaps are much more effective than hand sanitisers. 25 May 2020 6:23 PM
#ExtraTime with Netball SA president Cecilia Molokwane In today’s edition of Extra Time, we speak to Netball SA president Cecilia Molokwane about her many years in the sport, and some o... 28 May 2020 8:00 PM
History-making climber Sibusiso Vilane still haunted by his Mandela challenge Sibusiso Vilane knows a thing or two about facing a storm. His historic ascent of Mount Everest in 2003 was filled with them, but... 28 May 2020 4:21 PM
#ExtraTime with SA netball coach Dorette Badenhorst In this week's edition of #ExtraTime, we focus our attention on netball, and we speak to national team coach Dorette Badenhorst wh... 25 May 2020 7:09 PM
Father's review of child's restaurant goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 29 May 2020 8:30 AM
[WATCH] Adorable moment as one-year-old attempts to tell dad he loves him Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 29 May 2020 8:29 AM
[WATCH] Madonna's son dancing in honour of George Floyd receives backlash Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 29 May 2020 8:28 AM
South Africa has 52% recovery rate with 634,996 tests conducted The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases on Wednesday was 25,937 and recoveries to date were 13,451. 27 May 2020 10:25 PM
Helen Rees: The Wits researcher championing SA’s fight against Covid-19 Helen Rees is the pioneer leading South Africa's division in the World Health Organisation's race to find a vaccine for Covid-19. 19 May 2020 1:23 PM
Scientist hails HIV prevention injection drug breakthrough Professor Sinead Delany-Moretlwe says the injection is as good as the daily pill in reducing the HIV infection. 19 May 2020 12:37 PM
Mauritius has no active COVID-19 cases M&G African correspondent Simon Allison says they have tested about 7% of their population. 25 May 2020 6:32 PM
Celebrating Africa Day with Thandiswa Mazwai The icon says now is actually an important time for music because it can travel much further than any language can. 25 May 2020 4:29 PM
The playlist of the special Africa Day Edition of “This is Africa” This weekend’s song list for Richard Nwamba's “This is Africa” show celebrating Africa Month. 23 May 2020 8:44 PM
SANDF findings into Collins Khosa's death absolute BS, says Eusebius Callers on the open line discuss the SANDF internal inquiry into the death of Alexandra resident Collins Khosa. 28 May 2020 10:55 AM
I think the government has gone absolutely bonkers, says Eusebius McKaiser Callers on the open line comment on the decision by the government to open congregational worship at Level 3. 27 May 2020 11:29 AM
'People keep saying govt must treat them like adults. So then, wear the masks!' After counting 20 people without masks during a short drive, political analyst Melanie Verwoerd called CapeTalk in despair. 23 May 2020 4:27 PM
The Midday Report With Clement Manyathela
Restaurants and hairdressers cases heard in court over lockdown regulations

Restaurants and hairdressers cases heard in court over lockdown regulations

Guests:  Wendy Alberts - CEO at Restaurant Association Of South Africa
Jade Tome



More episodes from The Midday Report With Clement Manyathela

Ukhozi FM DJ gets false COVID19 "positive" results

28 May 2020 1:06 PM

Guest: Prof Pierre Durand 

SAHRC reacts to SANDF clearing its soldiers from Collins Khosa murder

28 May 2020 1:02 PM

Guest: Rev. Chris Nissen - Western Cape Regional Commissioner at South African Human
Rights Commission

PIC appoints new CEO

28 May 2020 12:55 PM

Guest: Reuel Khoza - Chairman at Public Investment Corporation

Minister of basic education Angie Motshekga inspects Gauteng schools in preparation for June 1st

28 May 2020 12:48 PM

Guest: Angie Motshekga

Some relief for non-UIF workers

27 May 2020 12:56 PM

Guest: Teboho Maruping

SA Medical Research Council gives clarity on Glenda Gray investigation

27 May 2020 12:42 PM

Guest:  Prof Johnny Mahlangu - Clinic Haematologist at National Health Laboratories
Services At The Charlotte Maxeke Hospital

Churches to reopen under strict conditions during lockdown Level 3

27 May 2020 12:31 PM

Guest: Bishop Malusi Mpumlwana - Secretary-General at South African Council of Churches

Is the NPA about to bring brand-new corruption charges against Jacob Zuma?

26 May 2020 3:16 PM

"A number of payments from the Shaik/Nkobi group had been discovered during a review of the evidence," says Clement Manyathela.

Options for fathers who want to pay child support but cant afford to

26 May 2020 1:05 PM

Guest: Shando Theron

Phumla Williams on getting nod for top government communications position

Politics

SANDF findings into Collins Khosa's death absolute BS, says Eusebius

Opinion

[WATCH LIVE] Media briefing on COVID-19 level 3 lockdown regulations

Local

Muslim Judicial Council urges mosques not to reopen yet

29 May 2020 10:26 AM

Motshekga admits dept faces several setbacks ahead of schools reopening

29 May 2020 8:24 AM

It's not your wedding day - yet: COVID-19 gatecrashes weddings

29 May 2020 7:48 AM

