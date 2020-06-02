Health Minister Mkhize tours Western Cape – South Africa’s Covid-19 epicentre

Streaming issues? Report here
Bongani Bingwa 702 Gradient Bongani Bingwa 702 Gradient
Breakfast with Bongani Bingwa
06:00 - 09:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: The Eusebius McKaiser Show
See full line-up
Breakfast with Bongani Bingwa
06:00 - 09:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
SA recoveries surpass 18,000 with 761,534 tests conducted There were 50 new coronavirus-related deaths, bringing the total number to 755. 2 June 2020 10:05 PM
[LISTEN] Ipid investigating death of Robyn Montsumi in police custody The Sex Workers Education and Advocacy Taskforce says it wants clarity around the events leading up to the sex worker's death. 2 June 2020 6:29 PM
Lockdown regulations for levels 3 & 4 declared invalid and unconstitutional The High Court has suspended the declaration for a period of 14 days and directed the Minister of Cooperative Governance and Tradi... 2 June 2020 6:11 PM
View all Local
We do not have a branch in the ANC that is called social media - Pule Mabe The African National Congress spokesperson says they encourage their comrades to use the right platforms to raise issues. 2 June 2020 1:43 PM
'Number of trauma cases have increased since unbanning of alcohol' Chris Baragwanath Hospital CEO Dr Nkele Lesia says Level 3 started the number of trauma cases has doubled. 2 June 2020 1:09 PM
What do you need to know about lockdown Level 3? Pundits explain Nickolaus Bauer on the Eusebius McKaiser Show facilitates a discussion on the different regulations under this new lockdown level. 2 June 2020 11:21 AM
View all Politics
University of Pretoria launches free National Support Portal for SMMEs The University of Pretoria's Centre for Entrepreneurship has launched a free National Support Portal for SMMEs. 2 June 2020 7:45 PM
What is the cash register till showing for small enterprises? The Yoco Small Business Recovery Monitor is a live, publicly available, small business transaction data resource. 2 June 2020 7:18 PM
Are job opportunities picking up for domestic workers again? Domestic workers and gardeners are allowed back at work this week, as lockdown restrictions relax under Level 3. 2 June 2020 7:08 PM
View all Business
Lockdown having negative psychological effects on some South Africans Anxiety, depression and insomnia are only some of the negative effects of lockdown according to an online poll by Ipsos. 2 June 2020 4:16 PM
[LISTEN] New documentary looks at human-wildlife conflict The documentary called 'The Edge of Existence' will be launched after lockdown. 2 June 2020 3:41 PM
The playlist of the Special Africa Day Edition of “This is Africa” This weekend’s song list for Richard Nwamba's “This is Africa” show celebrating Africa Month. 30 May 2020 8:13 PM
View all Lifestyle
Morena and Sirino sign 5-year deals with Sundowns Earlier this year the defending Absa Premiership champions secured the services of coach Pitso Mosimane and captain Hlompho Kekana... 2 June 2020 12:49 PM
Contact and non-contact sport training to resume. Golfers, surfers seek clarity Professional rugby and soccer teams can resume training under Level 3, says Sport Minister Nathi Mthethwa. 30 May 2020 12:48 PM
[WATCH] Sports Minister gives details on Level 3 lockdown regulations Sports, Arts and Culture Minister Nathi Mthethwa has updated the nation on the resumption of non-contact sport. 30 May 2020 10:29 AM
View all Sport
[WATCH] Interaction between father and son shows that people aren't born racists Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook 2 June 2020 8:18 AM
[WATCH] Police officers take the knee in solidarity with George Floyd protestors Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook 1 June 2020 9:05 AM
[WATCH] 3 generations of black men discuss how to get justice for George Floyd Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook 1 June 2020 9:05 AM
View all Entertainment
View all World
View all Africa
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The Midday Report With Clement Manyathela
arrow_forward
Health Minister Mkhize tours Western Cape – South Africa’s Covid-19 epicentre

Health Minister Mkhize tours Western Cape – South Africa’s Covid-19 epicentre

The Western Cape must become an example of a place where seemingly out-of-control numbers were reigned back in, says Mkhize.



More episodes from The Midday Report With Clement Manyathela

R2K welcomes the SCA ruling over the release of apartheid-era secrets

2 June 2020 1:06 PM

Guest: Vainola Makan

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Mayor Mzwandile Masina in trouble after party social media policy transgression

2 June 2020 1:03 PM

Guest: Pule Mabe - Spokesperson at African National Congress

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

What future travel looks like in a time of COVID19

2 June 2020 12:53 PM

Guest:  Andrew Stark - CEO of Flight Centre

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Managing trauma in hospitals after lift of alcohol ban

2 June 2020 12:44 PM

Guest: Dr Nkele Lesia - Chris Baragwanath Hospital CEO

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Labour department monitors compliance after return of workers under level 3

2 June 2020 12:28 PM

Guest: Tibor Szana - Acting Chief Inspector at Department Of Labour

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

SANEF launches report of COVID impact on newsrooms

1 June 2020 1:06 PM
Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Alcohol ban lifted as SA enters into level 3 lockdown

1 June 2020 1:04 PM

Guests: Kgomotso Modise - EWN reporter
Patricia Pillay

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Civic group protest against reopening of schools

1 June 2020 12:51 PM

Guest: Abdulll Karim

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Western Cape opens schools, ahead of other provinces

1 June 2020 12:47 PM

Guest: Kerry Mauchline - Spokesperson for Education MEC Debbie Schäfer

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

Lockdown regulations for levels 3 & 4 declared invalid and unconstitutional

Local

Mashaba in bid to compel government to retrieve bodies of Lily Mine workers

Local

SA recoveries surpass 18,000 with 761,534 tests conducted

World Local

EWN Highlights

Violence spreads in US as Trump faces anger for ordering force

2 June 2020 8:49 PM

DBE facing mounting court action challenging reopening of schools

2 June 2020 7:42 PM

Biden accuses Trump of trafficking in 'resentment and fear'

2 June 2020 6:56 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA