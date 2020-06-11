ConCourt hands down judgment on constitutionality of Electoral Act.

Guests
Bulelani Mkhohliswa | National Cordinator of teh New Nation Movement
Sy Mamabolo | Chief Electoral Officer of the IEC
Michael Osborne | Constitutional Law expert
Guest: Timothy Brauteseth | DA MPL
Guest
Dr. Pali Lehohla | Former Statistician-General at Statistics South Africa
Guest: Rob Davies | Minister of Trade & Industry
Guests
Kgomotso Modise | EWN reporter
Lisa Vetten | Research Associate at Wits Institute For Social Economic Research (Wiser)
Beauty therapists and hairdressers have mouths to feed. It's taking Govt to court again after a procedural mishap the first time.
Clement Manyathela chats to Basic Education Department spokesperson Elijah Mhlanga.
EWN reporter Theto Mahlakoana
Clement Manyathela chats to Business Insider Editor Helena Wasserman
Nkosikhona Duma