Pandemic puts new spin on statistics

The Azania Mosaka Show
13:00 - 15:00
Today at 15:10
EWN: Tshegofatso Pule laid to rest
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Kgomotso Modise
Today at 15:16
EWN: Go slow at Livingstone Hospital poses a health risk to healthcare workers
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Lauren Isaacs
Today at 15:20
ConCourt rules for Independent candidates
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Advocate Stefanie Fick
Today at 15:52
Potential legal action over sanitizers
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Bonginkosi Ntuli, claims specialist for professional indemnity and liability claims at SHA Specialis
Today at 17:11
[Right of Reply] UIF responds to busdrivers taking opting to use pensions due to UIF payment delays
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Teboho Maruping
Today at 17:20
UIF interview continues
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Teboho Maruping
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Viv Govender - Portfolio Manager at Rand Swiss
Today at 19:08
'Uber for trucks' business Droppa pivots and registers growth during the lockdown
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Khathu Mufamadi - CEO at Droppa
Today at 19:18
Personal Finance Feature: Timing the market
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Warren Ingram - Personal Financial Advisor and Executive Director at Galileo Capital
Today at 19:33
Small Business Focus: How do you innovate and what do you innovate to ride out this storm.?
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Pavlo Phitidis - Founder at Aurik Business Accelerator
The Azania Mosaka Show
13:00 - 15:00
Latest Local
[WATCH LIVE] Funeral of murdered Tshegofatso Pule under way The 28-year-old was found hanging from a tree in Durban Deep, in Roodepoort. She was eight months pregnant. 11 June 2020 9:52 AM
[LISTEN] What you need to know if you are looking to sell food in a metro Joanne Joseph speaks to Food Focus co-founder Linda Jackson to find out. 10 June 2020 6:28 PM
Road Passenger Bargaining Council inundated with complaints due to UIF delays The council says it is sitting with at least 22 companies that have not been paid even after it had submitted their claims. 10 June 2020 6:08 PM
High Court decision on Tshwane suspended until SCA deals with matter - Maile Gauteng Cooperative Governance MEC reflects on municipal debt and what is happening in the City of Tshwane. 11 June 2020 8:14 AM
DA to go ahead in electing Tshwane mayor in virtual meeting on Friday The party's Gauteng chairperson Mike Moriarty says if councillors don't attend the meeting they would be in contempt of court. 11 June 2020 7:19 AM
Educators Union of SA loses court bid to overturn decision to reopen schools Basic Education Department's Elijah Mhlanga reflects on this judgment and how much it would cost to lose the 2020 academic year. 10 June 2020 1:47 PM
Netflix, Amazon coming to a DStv decoder near you? MultiChoice offers no denials Without naming them, we have signed agreements with two major international platforms, says MultiChoice CFO Tim Jacobs. 11 June 2020 9:07 AM
Something found in a dump may save the oceans By 2050 there might be more plastic than fish in the sea 10 June 2020 7:15 PM
How the National Planning Commission is preparing for a post-Covid South Africa The National Planning Commission is publishing papers. What are they focusing on and how has Covid affected national plans? 10 June 2020 7:14 PM
SA's Future Professionals: How to nurture the next wave of change-makers Do your part to help future professionals realise their full potential. Donate to the PPS Foundation, today! 11 June 2020 11:33 AM
[LISTEN] How COVID-19 is providing an opportunity for some people to 'reset' Azania Mosaka speaks to human potential and parenting expert Nikki Bush. 10 June 2020 4:04 PM
[LISTEN] Encouraging behavioural change under COVID-19 Azania Mosaka speaks to BreadCrumbs Linguistics head of strategy Tegan Crymble on the role of behavioural science. 9 June 2020 3:31 PM
Tshabalala reflects on 'perfect' goal as SA reminisces over 2010 World Cup 11 June 2010 is a date many South Africans will never forget as it marked the start of the Fifa World Cup. The only one to date to... 11 June 2020 7:44 AM
Van Rooyen keeping a 'keen eye' on Australasian rugby return New Zealand's Super Rugby Aotearoa starts this weekend while Australia will begin their domestic Super Rugby competition on 3 July... 10 June 2020 5:23 PM
#ExtraTime SA golf is more accessible than ever In #ExtraTime this week we shine the spotlight on golf and speak to Sunshine Tour Commissioner, Selwyn Nathan about how the sport... 9 June 2020 11:28 AM
Netflix, Amazon coming to a DStv decoder near you? MultiChoice offers no denials Without naming them, we have signed agreements with two major international platforms, says MultiChoice CFO Tim Jacobs. 11 June 2020 9:07 AM
[WATCH] Woman ranting about kids not having licence for toy cars is baffling Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook 11 June 2020 8:44 AM
New website has created background office noise for those working from home Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook 11 June 2020 8:43 AM
Musa Manzi: The Wits researcher saving lives in the depths of SA's mines Wits Originator, Musa Manzi has unearthed the seismic impact of mining and, discovered what lies beneath the earth. 10 June 2020 4:14 PM
UPDATE: 29,006 people recover from COVID-19 as death toll reaches 1,162 There are 2,112 new infections since the previous report and the total number of tests done is 968,070. 9 June 2020 9:05 PM
No international repatriation flight has been denied landing rights - Dirco Dirco spokesperson Clayson Monyela says permission for 12 June has been granted for KLM Dutch airline. 9 June 2020 3:56 PM
Podcasts

The Midday Report With Clement Manyathela
arrow_forward
Pandemic puts new spin on statistics

Pandemic puts new spin on statistics

11 June 2020 12:55 PM

Guest
Dr. Pali Lehohla | Former Statistician-General at Statistics South Africa


Hundreds of millions budgeted to spruce up politicians' houses, government buildings

11 June 2020 1:11 PM

Guest: Timothy Brauteseth | DA MP

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

SACP Economic Manifesto

11 June 2020 12:51 PM

Guest: Rob Davies | Minister of Trade & Industry

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Murdered Tshegofatso Pule laid to rest

11 June 2020 12:48 PM

Guests
Kgomotso Modise | EWN reporter
Lisa Vetten | Research Associate at Wits Institute For Social Economic Research (Wiser) 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

ConCourt hands down judgment on constitutionality of Electoral Act.

11 June 2020 12:42 PM

Guests
Bulelani Mkhohliswa | National Cordinator of teh New Nation Movement
Sy Mamabolo | Chief Electoral Officer of the IEC
Michael Osborne | Constitutional Law expert

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Hair and beauty industry sues Govt: '100% confident we’ve got it in the bag'

10 June 2020 2:03 PM

Beauty therapists and hairdressers have mouths to feed. It’s taking Govt to court again after a procedural mishap the first time.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Eusa loses court bid against the reopening of schools

10 June 2020 1:37 PM

Clement Manyathela chats to Basic Education Department spokesperson Elijah Mhlanga.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Fita court case challenge

10 June 2020 1:20 PM

EWN reporter Theto Mahlakoana

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Virgin Active gyms to change to accommodate COVID19 restrictions

9 June 2020 1:33 PM

Clement Manyathela chats to Business Insider Editor Helena Wasserman

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Durban building collapse update

9 June 2020 1:21 PM

Nkosikhona Duma 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Constitutional Court declares Electoral Act unconstitutional

Politics

R423m set aside for government's so-called prestige projects - DA

Local

Tshegofatso Pule laid to rest, no arrest made so far

Local

Hangberg remains volatile after police demolish illegal structures

11 June 2020 2:18 PM

11 June 2020 2:18 PM

EFF's Ndlozi questions role of SAPS in fight against GBV

11 June 2020 1:07 PM

11 June 2020 1:07 PM

Masuku: Gauteng now has almost 8,700 ICU beds for COVID-19 patients

11 June 2020 12:44 PM

11 June 2020 12:44 PM

