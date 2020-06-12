Tshwane Council meeting postponed while awaiting SCA judgment on return of Councillors

Streaming issues? Report here
Joanne Joseph 702 Gradients
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
15:00 - 18:00
Today at 16:52
Salons, still closed for lockdown, must now pay all staff bonuses under a bargaining deal
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Phillip de Wet - Associate Editor at Business Insider Inc
Today at 17:11
8: A South African Horror Story
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Harold Holscher
Today at 17:20
8: A South African Horror Story
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Tahamano Sebe
Today at 18:09
Finance Minister call zero-based budgeting
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Dr Iraj Abedian - CEO at Pan-African Investments and Research Services
Today at 18:13
Thousands of SA job seekers turn to SweepSouth Connect as unemployment spirals
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Alen Ribic - Co-Founder at SweepSouth Connect
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Gary McNamara - null at Sanlam Private Wealth
David Makhura concerned about COVID-19 growth rate in the province. Eyewitness News reporter Bonga Dlulane says the premier says hospital beds are going to be a challenge as trauma cases increase. 12 June 2020 4:02 PM
Doctor's consultations are dropping, says Pharma Dynamics. Pharma Dynamics spokesperson Nicole Jennings shares findings of a recent poll. 12 June 2020 4:01 PM
[LISTEN] International flights now permitted with strict rules. Eyewitness News reporter Mia Lindeque shares the latest on government's COVID-19 lockdown regulations and more. 12 June 2020 2:17 PM
If government doesn't give relief fund, taxi fare will go up - Armsta. Deputy chairperson Sifiso Mahlangu says the government needs to come on board with the relief fund or prices will be increased. 12 June 2020 1:07 PM
Ramaphosa sends Secrecy Bill to Parliament over concerns of constitutionality. Right 2 Know countering repression organiser Thami Nkosi says the bill should be scraped off completely. 12 June 2020 8:47 AM
By all counts a million COVID-19 tests done is not small thing - Zweli Mkhize. Health minister gives an update on the country's fight against the novel coronavirus. 12 June 2020 7:54 AM
Personal Finance Feature: Timing the market. What is the concept of "market timing" and how can it help investors? 11 June 2020 7:52 PM
'Uber for trucks' business Droppa pivots, registers growth during lockdown. Droppa is a truck for hire service, allowing customers to request a truck for any moving needs in all major cities across South Africa. 11 June 2020 7:32 PM
The wonders and dangers of social media, and how brands are using it. Social media can be used for a lot of good causes - but it tends to fuel passions. 11 June 2020 7:09 PM
[LISTEN] Mandy Wiener on her love for fast-paced journalism and radio. The journalist and author joined Ray White, standing in for Azania Mosaka, for this week's Friday Profile. 12 June 2020 3:55 PM
[LISTEN] Understanding addictions and trauma. Clinical sexologist unpacks the link between addictions and trauma that often starts in childhood. 12 June 2020 12:34 PM
[LISTEN] What makes a great customer service agent? Azania Mosaka speaks to consumer journalist Wendy Knowler. 11 June 2020 3:30 PM
CSA board adamant Moroe is still suspended. In a statement released on Thursday night, CSA explained that Thabang Moroe is still suspended until the independent forensic investigation is complete. 12 June 2020 9:37 AM
Tshabalala reflects on 'perfect' goal as SA reminisces over 2010 World Cup. 11 June 2010 is a date many South Africans will never forget as it marked the start of the Fifa World Cup. 11 June 2020 7:44 AM
Van Rooyen keeping a 'keen eye' on Australasian rugby return. New Zealand's Super Rugby Aotearoa starts this weekend while Australia will begin their domestic Super Rugby competition on 3 July. 10 June 2020 5:23 PM
Podcasts

The Midday Report With Clement Manyathela
Tshwane Council meeting postponed while awaiting SCA judgment on return of Councillors

Tshwane Council meeting postponed while awaiting SCA judgment on return of Councillors

12 June 2020 12:19 PM

Guest:  Mike Moriaty


Uber Eats releases its latest figures on fast food

12 June 2020 1:19 PM

Guest: Ailyssa Pretorius- General Manager of Uber Eats in South Africa

Topics dealing with past injustices must be approached sensitively - Umalusi

12 June 2020 1:13 PM

Guest: Dr Mafu Rakometsi | CEO at Umalusi

DA notes the announcement by President Cyril Ramaphosa of the members and mandate of the Presidential State Enterprises Council.

12 June 2020 12:48 PM

Guest: Ghaleb Cachalia, DA MP

'In SA there is no police brutality': Cele. Expert shows us the numbers...

12 June 2020 12:35 PM

Guest: Daneel Knoetze

Resolution on the hike of Taxi Fares- ATA and Armsta.

12 June 2020 12:26 PM

Guest: Sifiso Mahlangu, Deputy Chaiperson of ARMSTA

EWN's Mia Lindeque gives us an update on the latest regulations and covid-19 numbers.

12 June 2020 12:16 PM

Guest: Mia Lindeque | Reporter at EWN

Hundreds of millions budgeted to spruce up politicians' houses, government buildings

11 June 2020 1:11 PM

Guest: Timothy Brauteseth | DA MP

Pandemic puts new spin on statistics

11 June 2020 12:55 PM

Guest
Dr. Pali Lehohla | Former Statistician-General at Statistics South Africa

SACP Economic Manifesto

11 June 2020 12:51 PM

Guest: Rob Davies | Minister of Trade & Industry

Ramaphosa sends Secrecy Bill to Parliament over concerns of constitutionality
Politics

Politics

702 announces lineup changes
Local

Local

Cold front sweeps through Gauteng for the weekend
Local

Local

‘We will not lose focus on the rest of the healthcare system’ - Mkhize

12 June 2020 3:48 PM

David Mabuza urges NW pupils to always wear PPEs to prevent COVID-19

12 June 2020 3:08 PM

Police unable to stop train arson attacks - Ombud

12 June 2020 2:43 PM

