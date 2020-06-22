Taxi shutdown in Gauteng underway

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 22:05
How can young people participate meaningfully in politics in SA in this new decade?
The Aubrey Masango Show
Guests
Dr Paul Kariuki - Executive Director of the Democracy Development Programme at the University of Natal
Today at 23:05
Talkers/Open Line
The Aubrey Masango Show
UTA to take action against its drivers who resort to violence during taxi strike Thousands of commuters have been left stranded as the taxi industry stopped operating on Monday. 22 June 2020 1:21 PM
Roads blocked due to taxi strike, state and industry at loggerheads Santaco spokesperson Thabiso Molelekwa and Transport spokesperson Ayanda Allie Paine reflect on what is happening. 22 June 2020 8:00 AM
UNHCR says 79.5m people forcibly displaced worldwide. That's 1% of humanity Africa accounts for 18m of the displaced. The Gauteng High Court has now ordered govt to include asylum seekers in Covid-19 grant. 20 June 2020 10:28 AM
What can we expect from our emergency budget? A special emergency budget will be presented on Wednesday - and this is what we can be sure to expect. 22 June 2020 7:41 PM
How the regulations roller coaster impacted this non-alcoholic drinks business The Duchess is described as the world’s first nonalcoholic and sugar-free gin and tonic. 22 June 2020 7:34 PM
How Covid-19 changed business strategy in South Africa Covid-19 is unrelenting, unpredictable and one has to balance saving lives and livelihood. 22 June 2020 7:18 PM
[LISTEN] Emotions 'do not follow the rules of logic' Aubrey Masango speaks to clinical psychologist Hayden Knibbs about the rules of emotions. 22 June 2020 12:18 PM
Boity Thulo 'still feeling the same yearning I had when I started' The rapper and reality TV star touches on using her platform to speak out against gender-based violence. 19 June 2020 3:25 PM
When restaurants re-open you could find yourself dining with 'body doubles' The Fab Company is ready to help public venues populate their space with life-size cut-outs to comply with social distancing. 14 June 2020 10:19 AM
[WATCH] Thembi and Malcom's TikTok videos have social media talking Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook 22 June 2020 8:41 AM
[WATCH] Derek Redmond's dad helping him at race in 1992 still makes us cry Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook 22 June 2020 8:40 AM
[WATCH] Langa Mavuso opens up about his single 'Lost Love' The musician songwriter says the 11-track album will drop this coming August. #702Unplugged 19 June 2020 3:29 PM
Podcasts

The Midday Report With Clement Manyathela
arrow_forward
Taxi shutdown in Gauteng underway

Taxi shutdown in Gauteng underway

22 June 2020 12:28 PM

Guests: Edwin Ntshidi 

Sipho Nkwenyana - UTA Spokeperson

Theo Malele - Spokesperson at National Taxi Alliance


More episodes from The Midday Report With Clement Manyathela

Trends show more tenants paying rent during lockdown

22 June 2020 1:14 PM

Guest: Michelle Dickens - Managing Director at Tenant Profile Network

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Government to oppose court application against SAA BRP's

22 June 2020 12:58 PM

Guest: Kgathatso Tlhakudi, Acting Director General at the Department of Public Enterprises

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Certain sections of Protection of Personal Information Act commences

22 June 2020 12:49 PM

Guest: Murray Hunter

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

More response to taxi industry relief fund

19 June 2020 1:13 PM

Guest:  Thabiso Molelekwa - National spokesperson at Santaco

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Exploring social cohesion beyond 2020

19 June 2020 1:11 PM

Guest: Dr Somadoda Fikeni

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

NUMSA, SACCA responds to SAA BRP plan

19 June 2020 1:06 PM

Guest:  Phakamile Hlubi-Majola

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

VBS

19 June 2020 12:56 PM

Guest: Sipho Ngwema

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Body of another woman found next to the Golden Highway

19 June 2020 12:48 PM

Guest: Captain Kay Makhubela SAPS Spokesperson

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Minister Mbalula gives taxi industry financial relief

19 June 2020 12:39 PM

Guests:  Motlanalo Tsebe
 Ayanda Allie Paine - Spokesperson for the National Transport Department

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Chefs for Compassion to assist restaurant owner who wants to feed those in need

Local

Man arrested in connection with Durban kidnappings appears in court

Local

[LISTEN] Restaurant shares its struggle in accessing COVID-19 relief funds

Business

EWN Highlights

Pandemic Data Analytics: SA COVID-19 deaths to equal road deaths

22 June 2020 7:27 PM

Load reduction in Gauteng to resume until illegal connections end - Eskom

22 June 2020 6:59 PM

Cricket South Africa announces 7 coronavirus cases

22 June 2020 5:24 PM

