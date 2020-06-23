Former President Jacob Zuma corruption case adjourned to September

Streaming issues? Report here
Azania Moaka 702 Gradient Azania Moaka 702 Gradient
The Azania Mosaka Show
13:00 - 15:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 13:35
MyBroadband Investigation – Radiation from cellular towers vs a phone against your head
The Azania Mosaka Show
Guests
Jan Vermeulen - Technology Editor at Mybroadband
Today at 14:05
Young and retrenched
The Azania Mosaka Show
Guests
Bryan Hattingh, CEO of exponential leadership company Cycan
Today at 14:35
Car Feature - Advice and valuations
The Azania Mosaka Show
Guests
Jacob Moshokoa
Today at 15:53
National Educators Covid survey
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Basil Manuel - Executive Director at National Professional Teachers Organisation Of South Africa (Naptosa)
Today at 18:13
Alcohol industry in drive to transform R40-R60 billion tavern industry into economic hubs
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Lucky Ntimane - Convenor at National Liquor Traders Council
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wayne McCurrie - From Wealth and Investments at First National Bank
Today at 18:39
Facebook users in the UK can report scam ads. Could this work for SA?
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Toby Shapshak - Publisher at Stuff magazine
Today at 18:50
Bruce reads World News.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Today at 19:08
Heroes and Zeros, with Andy Rice + PLAY CLIP: ARY3 - Volkswagen
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Andy Rice - Branding and Advertising Expert at ...
Today at 19:18
Africa Business Focus
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Dianna Games - Chief Executive at Africa At Work (business consultancy)
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: How it works – Emotions and Investing
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Paul Nixon - Behavioural Finance Expert at Momentum Investments
No Items to show
Up Next: Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
See full line-up
The Azania Mosaka Show
13:00 - 15:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
No date set for reopening of private ECD centres The department clarified matters this week saying staff may return to work for preparations to get underway. 23 June 2020 12:43 PM
WATCH LIVE: Jacob Zuma back in court for corruption trial Former President Jacob Zuma is expected to appear in the Pietermaritzburg High Court in connection with the arms deal. 23 June 2020 10:20 AM
WATCH LIVE: Jacob Zuma back in court on arms deal corruption case Former President Jacob Zuma is expected to appear in the Pietermaritzburg High Court on Tuesday in connection with the multi-billi... 23 June 2020 10:01 AM
View all Local
Jacob Zuma to appear in court today over arms deal case Arms deal critic and activist Paul Holden and Newsroom Afrika legal reporter Karyn Maughan unpack today's court proceedings. 23 June 2020 8:15 AM
SA government has taken too long to come up with emergency budget - Economist Duma Gqubule reflects on Finance Minister Tito Mboweni's expected special Budget Speech on Wednesday. 23 June 2020 7:29 AM
UTA to take action against its drivers who resort to violence during taxi strike Thousands of commuters have been left stranded as the taxi industry stopped operating on Monday. 22 June 2020 1:21 PM
View all Politics
View all Business
[LISTEN] Emotions 'do not follow the rules of logic' Aubrey Masango speaks to clinical psychologist Hayden Knibbs about the rules of emotions. 22 June 2020 12:18 PM
Boity Thulo 'still feeling the same yearning I had when I started' The rapper and reality TV star touches on using her platform to speak out against gender-based violence. 19 June 2020 3:25 PM
When restaurants re-open you could find yourself dining with 'body doubles' The Fab Company is ready to help public venues populate their space with life-size cut-outs to comply with social distancing. 14 June 2020 10:19 AM
View all Lifestyle
Cricket South Africa announces 7 coronavirus cases The acting chief executive of South African cricket's governing body, Jacques Faul, said more than 100 tests had been conducted wi... 22 June 2020 5:24 PM
SA Rugby takes temporary control of the Kings Players, management, office staff, sponsors and provincial and metropolitan authorities have been advised of the latest developmen... 22 June 2020 3:58 PM
Ria Ledwaba: Disagree with Safa president & you're enemy number 1 Ledwaba and Mokoena were on Saturday removed as SAFA Vice-President’s following an NEC meeting where the Association said they had... 22 June 2020 3:25 PM
View all Sport
View all Entertainment
View all World
View all Africa
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The Midday Report With Clement Manyathela
arrow_forward
Former President Jacob Zuma corruption case adjourned to September

Former President Jacob Zuma corruption case adjourned to September

23 June 2020 12:41 PM

Guest: Nkosikhona Duma - EWN Reporter 


More episodes from The Midday Report With Clement Manyathela

KZN teachers shot, caught in taxi violence

23 June 2020 12:55 PM

Guest: Kwazi Mshengu - KZN Education MEC

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

More than 100 pupils test positive for COVID-19 in Eastern Cape

23 June 2020 12:49 PM

Guest: Chris Mdingi - Sadtu Eastern Cape Provincial Secretary

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

South Africa’s unemployment figures rise to 30.1%

23 June 2020 12:45 PM

Guest: Risenga Maluleka - Statistician General of Stats SA

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trends show more tenants paying rent during lockdown

22 June 2020 1:14 PM

Guest: Michelle Dickens - Managing Director at Tenant Profile Network

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Government to oppose court application against SAA BRP's

22 June 2020 12:58 PM

Guest: Kgathatso Tlhakudi, Acting Director General at the Department of Public Enterprises

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Certain sections of Protection of Personal Information Act commences

22 June 2020 12:49 PM

Guest: Murray Hunter

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Taxi shutdown in Gauteng underway

22 June 2020 12:28 PM

Guests: Edwin Ntshidi 

Sipho Nkwenyana - UTA Spokeperson

Theo Malele - Spokesperson at National Taxi Alliance

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

More response to taxi industry relief fund

19 June 2020 1:13 PM

Guest:  Thabiso Molelekwa - National spokesperson at Santaco

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Exploring social cohesion beyond 2020

19 June 2020 1:11 PM

Guest: Dr Somadoda Fikeni

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

South Africa's unemployment rate swells to 30.1% in first quarter - Stats SA

Politics

More than 100 pupils test positive for COVID-19 in Eastern Cape school

Local

[LISTEN] COVID-19 confirmed cases breach 100,000

Local

EWN Highlights

Wits University begins SA’s first COVID-19 vaccine trial

23 June 2020 12:48 PM

SA's Q1 unemployment rate increased to 30.1% - Stats SA

23 June 2020 12:13 PM

Taxi drivers appeal to govt to make ‘sacrifices’ for them

23 June 2020 12:02 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA