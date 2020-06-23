South Africa’s unemployment figures rise to 30.1%

Guest: Risenga Maluleka - Statistician General of Stats SA
Guest: Kwazi Mshengu - KZN Education MECLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Chris Mdingi - Sadtu Eastern Cape Provincial SecretaryLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Nkosikhona Duma - EWN ReporterLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Michelle Dickens - Managing Director at Tenant Profile NetworkLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Kgathatso Tlhakudi, Acting Director General at the Department of Public EnterprisesLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Murray HunterLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guests: Edwin Ntshidi
Sipho Nkwenyana - UTA Spokeperson
Theo Malele - Spokesperson at National Taxi Alliance
Guest: Thabiso Molelekwa - National spokesperson at SantacoLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Dr Somadoda FikeniLISTEN TO PODCAST