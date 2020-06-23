Academics launch COVID19 vaccine study

Streaming issues? Report here
money-show-thumbnailjpg money-show-thumbnailjpg
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 19:08
Heroes and Zeros, with Andy Rice + PLAY CLIP: ARY3 - Volkswagen
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Andy Rice - Branding and Advertising Expert at ...
Today at 19:18
Africa Business Focus
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Dianna Games - Chief Executive at Africa At Work (business consultancy)
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: How it works – Emotions and Investing
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Paul Nixon - Behavioural Finance Expert at Momentum Investments
Today at 23:05
Talkers/Open Line
The Aubrey Masango Show
No Items to show
Up Next: The Aubrey Masango Show
See full line-up
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Cape Town company agrees to pay R600,000 for excessive pricing of hand sanitser Caprichem has agreed to pay a R500,000 penalty and R100,000 contribution to the Solidarity Fund. 23 June 2020 6:26 PM
Ubuntu Beds allows healthcare workers to sign up for free accommodation Founder Kim Whitaker says they have so far been able to place 205 healthcare workers across the country. 23 June 2020 5:12 PM
OUTA wants municipalities to give ratepayers relief OUTA's strategy and business development executive Julius Kleynhans says any relief at this time will be welcomed. 23 June 2020 4:43 PM
View all Local
Jacob Zuma to appear in court today over arms deal case Arms deal critic and activist Paul Holden and Newsroom Afrika legal reporter Karyn Maughan unpack today's court proceedings. 23 June 2020 8:15 AM
SA government has taken too long to come up with emergency budget - Economist Duma Gqubule reflects on Finance Minister Tito Mboweni's expected special Budget Speech on Wednesday. 23 June 2020 7:29 AM
UTA to take action against its drivers who resort to violence during taxi strike Thousands of commuters have been left stranded as the taxi industry stopped operating on Monday. 22 June 2020 1:21 PM
View all Politics
Facebook users in the UK can report scam ads - could this work for SA? Facebook has launched a tool for U.K. users to report ads they suspect of being scams. 23 June 2020 7:13 PM
The number of unemployed people in South Africa is scary - and growing Although many businesses that opened after lockdown report a surprising demand, economists are not getting their hopes up. 23 June 2020 6:36 PM
What can we expect from our emergency budget? A special emergency budget will be presented on Wednesday - and this is what we can be sure to expect. 22 June 2020 7:41 PM
View all Business
[LISTEN] Emotions 'do not follow the rules of logic' Aubrey Masango speaks to clinical psychologist Hayden Knibbs about the rules of emotions. 22 June 2020 12:18 PM
Boity Thulo 'still feeling the same yearning I had when I started' The rapper and reality TV star touches on using her platform to speak out against gender-based violence. 19 June 2020 3:25 PM
When restaurants re-open you could find yourself dining with 'body doubles' The Fab Company is ready to help public venues populate their space with life-size cut-outs to comply with social distancing. 14 June 2020 10:19 AM
View all Lifestyle
View all Sport
View all Entertainment
View all World
View all Africa
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The Midday Report with Clement Manyathela
arrow_forward
The Midday Report with Clement Manyathela
arrow_forward
Academics launch COVID19 vaccine study

Academics launch COVID19 vaccine study

23 June 2020 1:18 PM

Guest: Shabir Madhi


More episodes from The Midday Report with Clement Manyathela

King Buyelekhaya Dalindyebo returns to throne after release from prison

23 June 2020 1:23 PM

Guest: Babalo Papu - Spokesperson and Advisor of abaThembu Royal Family

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Educator study shows prevalence of COVID19 associated risk factors

23 June 2020 1:20 PM

Guest: Cynthia Barnes - General Secretary at National Teachers Union (Natu)

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

KZN teachers shot, caught in taxi violence

23 June 2020 12:55 PM

Guest: Kwazi Mshengu - KZN Education MEC

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

More than 100 pupils test positive for COVID-19 in Eastern Cape

23 June 2020 12:49 PM

Guest: Chris Mdingi - Sadtu Eastern Cape Provincial Secretary

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

South Africa’s unemployment figures rise to 30.1%

23 June 2020 12:45 PM

Guest: Risenga Maluleka - Statistician General of Stats SA

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Former President Jacob Zuma corruption case adjourned to September

23 June 2020 12:41 PM

Guest: Nkosikhona Duma - EWN Reporter 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trends show more tenants paying rent during lockdown

22 June 2020 1:14 PM

Guest: Michelle Dickens - Managing Director at Tenant Profile Network

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Government to oppose court application against SAA BRP's

22 June 2020 12:58 PM

Guest: Kgathatso Tlhakudi, Acting Director General at the Department of Public Enterprises

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Certain sections of Protection of Personal Information Act commences

22 June 2020 12:49 PM

Guest: Murray Hunter

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

Two Chiefs players test positive for COVID-19

Sport

South Africa's unemployment rate swells to 30.1% in first quarter - Stats SA

Politics

More than 100 pupils test positive for COVID-19 in Eastern Cape school

Local

EWN Highlights

Gordhan says his dept will try to find funds to pay SA Express employees

23 June 2020 7:06 PM

Q1 unemployment figures a preview of looming jobs bloodbath: economists

23 June 2020 6:40 PM

World health leaders: 'Human activity to blame for diseases like COVID-19'

23 June 2020 6:12 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA