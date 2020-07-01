Teacher unions release report showing schools aren't ready to reopen

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 15:20
Warning on rise in crime due to Covid-19
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Dr Johan Burger - Senior Researcher at Institute for Security Studies (ISS)
Today at 15:45
The Stop Hate For Profit movement
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Tebogo Ditshego, Media specialist and CEO of Ditshego Media
Today at 15:52
Waste pickers stuck in prison
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Thandeka Chauke, Legal councilor in the London Housing Unit
Today at 16:10
SALGA reacts to Auditor General report
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Today at 16:20
UKZN lab can produce Covid-19 test results within 6 hours
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Professor Anil Chuturgoon, Researcher at UKZN
Today at 16:45
Spike in mental illness issues in LGBTQI+ community during lockdown
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Malan van der Walt
Today at 16:52
Tourism sector expecting mass retrenchments
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Tshifhiwa Tshivhengwa, CEO of Tourism Business Council of South Africa
Today at 17:20
Why flying at full capacity is still safe
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Poppy Khoza - Director at Sa Civil Aviation Authority
Today at 18:20
ZOOM: Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Chris Steward - Portfolio Manager at Ninety One
Today at 18:39
Real Foods' Kauai is not chicken about expansion
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Dean Kowarski - CEO at Real Foods Group
Today at 19:08
SKYPE: Business Unusual - How drug companies research and market their drugs
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Colin Cullis - Product Owner at Primedia Broadcasting
Today at 19:19
ZOOM: Consumer Corner
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wendy Knowler - Correspondent at Consumer Talk
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Shapeshifter - SA animation company Triggerfish now in Ireland
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Stuart Forrest - Ceo at Triggerfish
No Items to show
Latest Local
[WATCH] Magashule briefs media on outcomes of ANC NEC meeting The party's national executive committee meeting took place over the weekend. 1 July 2020 2:42 PM
Doctors taking mental strain due to COVID-19 outbreak - survey The South African Medico-Legal Association recently surveyed a group of doctors in the Western Cape. 1 July 2020 2:06 PM
Parliament passes Civil Union Amendment Act into law Inclusive and Affirming ministry director Ecclessia de Lange reflects on the bill being passed into law. 1 July 2020 2:01 PM
View all Local
Metrorail gradually phases in limited services on Wednesday Metrorail said the trial trips would stress-test operational plans which need to comply with COVID-19 regulations. 1 July 2020 10:34 AM
SA recession deepens as pre-coronavirus lockdown GDP falls by 2% Statistician-General Risenga Maluleke says this data doesn't include post lockdown data of the economy's performance. 30 June 2020 12:44 PM
Consumers urged to curb unnecessary spending as economy reopens - DebtBusters The organisation's COO Benay Sager says people should avoid getting into debt as no one knows what the future holds. 30 June 2020 9:00 AM
View all Politics
Car insurance from R180 per month – and you don’t pay if you don’t drive Meet Alex Thomson of Naked Insurance, a high-tech company with vastly lower operating costs than most traditional insurers. 30 June 2020 8:03 PM
Axe (aka 'Lynx') deodorant has a new scent - 'Africa and Marmite' (not kidding) "We’ve decided to step it up," says Lynx. "With Lynx Marmite, we’re bringing the world of food into the fragrance category." LOL! 30 June 2020 7:25 PM
Township online grocer Yebo Fresh secures investment from Israeli-Canadian fund Bruce Whitfield interviews Jessica Boonstra of Yebo Fresh, an affordable online grocery shop with township customers. 30 June 2020 6:36 PM
View all Business
What in the world happened to Eon de Vos? And what does he believe about money? Bruce Whitfield interviews Eon de Vos about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.). 29 June 2020 8:30 PM
Karen Theunissen: Celebrating that we can all look different and be one family Author Karen Theunissen discusses her children's book with Karabo Kgoleng and Refiloe Mpakanyane. 28 June 2020 3:32 PM
Mountain muggings: 'You're largely on your own out there, don't retaliate' Advice on dealing with mountain crime from correspondent Jeff Ayliffe and former Table Mountain Watch chair Andre Van Schalkwyk. 28 June 2020 11:49 AM
View all Lifestyle
Mahlatse 'Chiliboy' Ralepelle handed 8-year doping ban The 33-year-old tested positive for the banned anabolic agent, Zeranol, during an out-of-competition test on the 17th January 2019... 1 July 2020 9:58 AM
CSA announces revised date for 3T Cricket Solidarity Cup match The match details remain the same with SuperSport Park as the hosting venue and the starting time being 11 am (SAST). 1 July 2020 9:13 AM
Shy Erasmus insisted World Cup trophy glory belong to Kolisi Video footage captures Springbok captain Siya Kolisi making an impassioned plea to his coach to come forward with him after South... 27 June 2020 2:45 PM
View all Sport
View all Entertainment
View all World
View all Africa
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The Midday Report With Clement Manyathela
arrow_forward
Teacher unions release report showing schools aren't ready to reopen

Teacher unions release report showing schools aren't ready to reopen

1 July 2020 1:03 PM

Guest: Basil Manuel - Executive Director at National Professional Teachers Organisation Of South Africa (Naptosa)


More episodes from The Midday Report With Clement Manyathela

Parliament hears consideration of civil union amendment act

1 July 2020 1:48 PM

Guest: Rev Ecclesia de Lange, Inclusive & Affirming Ministries (IAM) 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Survey finds doctors taking mental strain

1 July 2020 1:06 PM

Guest: Romany Sutherland - Medical Negligence Attorney

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Case management in spotlight as COVID19 numbers increase

1 July 2020 12:42 PM

Guest: Professor Rudo Mathivha - Head of ICU at Chris Baragwanath Hospital

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

POPI Act kicks off from today

1 July 2020 12:40 PM

Guest: John Jeffreys - Deputy Minister at Department Of Justice And Constitutional Development

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

COSATU presents submissions on Supplementary Budget to Parliament

1 July 2020 12:38 PM

Guest: Matthew Parks - Parliamentary Coordinator at COSATU

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Iran issues warrant of arrest for Donald Trump

30 June 2020 1:04 PM

Guest: Ebrahim Deen - Researcher at Afro--Middle East Centre

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

City of Cape Town picking up pieces after storm damage over the weekend

30 June 2020 12:57 PM

Guest: JP Smith - Mayoral Committee Member for Safety and Security at City of Cape Town

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

SAHRC supports reinstatement of school nutrition programme

30 June 2020 12:51 PM

Guest: Andre Gaum - SA Human Rights commissioner for Education

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

DTI investigating National Lotteries

30 June 2020 12:46 PM

Guest: Raymond Joseph

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Parliament passes Civil Union Amendment Act into law

Local

Help late firefighter's family rebuild burnt down house

Local

'There is a deep unequal resource distribution in SA healthcare system'

Politics

WC Local Govt Dept pleased with province's municipal audit outcomes

1 July 2020 2:32 PM

WATCH LIVE: Magashule briefs media on ANC NEC meeting

1 July 2020 2:26 PM

More rights for same-sex couples as NCOP passes Civil Union Amendment Bill

1 July 2020 1:54 PM

