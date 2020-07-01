Survey finds doctors taking mental strain

Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Today at 15:20
Warning on rise in crime due to Covid-19
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Dr Johan Burger - Senior Researcher at Institute for Security Studies (ISS)
Today at 15:45
The Stop Hate For Profit movement
Today at 15:45
The Stop Hate For Profit movement
Tebogo Ditshego, Media specialist and CEO of Ditshego Media
Today at 15:52
Waste pickers stuck in prison
Today at 15:52
Waste pickers stuck in prison
Thandeka Chauke, Legal councilor in the London Housing Unit
Today at 16:10
SALGA reacts to Auditor General report
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Today at 16:20
UKZN lab can produce Covid-19 test results within 6 hours
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Professor Anil Chuturgoon, Researcher at UKZN
Today at 16:45
Spike in mental illness issues in LGBTQI+ community during lockdown
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Malan van der Walt
Today at 16:52
Tourism sector expecting mass retrenchments
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Tshifhiwa Tshivhengwa, CEO of Tourism Business Council of South Africa
Today at 17:20
Why flying at full capacity is still safe
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Poppy Khoza - Director at Sa Civil Aviation Authority
Today at 18:20
ZOOM: Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Chris Steward - Portfolio Manager at Ninety One
Today at 18:39
Real Foods' Kauai is not chicken about expansion
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Dean Kowarski - CEO at Real Foods Group
Today at 19:08
SKYPE: Business Unusual - How drug companies research and market their drugs
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Colin Cullis - Product Owner at Primedia Broadcasting
Today at 19:19
ZOOM: Consumer Corner
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Wendy Knowler - Correspondent at Consumer Talk
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Shapeshifter - SA animation company Triggerfish now in Ireland
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Stuart Forrest - Ceo at Triggerfish
