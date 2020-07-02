Section 27 and the National School Feeding Scheme in cour

Streaming issues? Report here
Joanne Joseph 702 Gradients Joanne Joseph 702 Gradients
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
15:00 - 18:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 15:16
EWN: Gauteng Command Council update
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Kgomotso Modise
Today at 15:20
SAHRC to take City of Cape Town to court after naked man dragged from shack
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Chris Nissen
Today at 15:53
Naked man traumatised after ‘dignity dragged through the mud’ in eviction
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Zacharia Mashele
Today at 16:10
Unisa reacts to SCA ruling on the removal of Afrikaans as a medium of instruction
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Today at 16:20
[Active Citizenry] Building a home for a desolate family
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Advocate Tiny Seboko
Today at 16:45
Financial Wellness Feature: TransUnion Hardship
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Samke Mhlongo - Private Banker Turned Wealth Coach at TNC Wealth Partners
Today at 16:53
School Meals Now court hearing
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Noncedo Madubedube
Today at 17:11
[Right of Reply]
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Dr Lekopane Mogaladi, CEO of Tembisa Hospital
Today at 17:20
Khayelitsha Demolition, naked man video goes viral
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Richard Bosman, Executive Director for Safety and Security in the City of Cape Town
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Graeme Korner - ... at Korner Perspective
Today at 18:39
A group of economists and economic policy analysts claim the suplimentary budget reneged on President Cyril Ramaphosa’s R500-billion rescue package. But not everyone agrees...
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Dr Gilad Isaacs - Co-Director at Institute for Economic Justice
Isaah Mhlanga - Chief Economist at Alexander Forbes
Today at 19:08
Author and journalist Mandy Wiener will return to the Primedia Broadcast team to host the Midday Report.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Mandy Wiener - Journalist and Author of 'Ministry of Crime' at ...
Today at 19:18
Personal Finance Feature - Equity Fund vas Index investing
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Warren Ingram - Personal Financial Advisor and Executive Director at Galileo Capital
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Small Business Focus : Onion Peeler lessons for SME
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Pavlo Phitidis - Founder at Aurik Business Accelerator
No Items to show
Up Next: The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
See full line-up
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
15:00 - 18:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
'Empolweni and Ethembeni residents have been constantly victimised' Social justice organisation Ndifuna Ukwazi is calling for further action after a man was forcefully removed from his dwelling. 2 July 2020 2:25 PM
WATCH LIVE: Gauteng command council gives update on COVID-19 Premier David Makhura and his team are expected to give details on the province's readiness as the country gears up for the corona... 2 July 2020 12:08 PM
702's Clive Moagi shares remedies that worked for him in his COVID-19 recovery Aubrey Masango chats to colleague and 702 Breakfast Show producer who has recovered from the virus. 2 July 2020 11:48 AM
View all Local
SIU investigating government COVID-19 corruption Stakeholder and communications head Kaizer Kganyago unpacks how his unit will handle this investigation. 2 July 2020 1:38 PM
Mass participation in municipal affairs is needed - Kimi Makwetu The auditor-general says people need to act in curbing irregular expenditure shown in municipal audits. 2 July 2020 7:58 AM
[WATCH LIVE] President Cyril Ramaphosa answers your COVID-19 questions The Presidency says that it will be a public platform to address all the questions on issues and challenges currently facing socie... 1 July 2020 6:01 PM
View all Politics
Shapeshifter - SA animation company Triggerfish now in Ireland CEO says Stuart Forrest says Ireland is where the animation industry is booming and they have been doing a lot of work there. 1 July 2020 10:23 PM
Market Commentary Chris Steward, portfolio manager at Ninety One, says the PMI number in particular is looking a little better. 1 July 2020 9:18 PM
Real Foods' Kauai is not chicken about expansion Real Foods CEO Dean Kowarski says they have seen a lot of opportunities since the relaxation of regulations. 1 July 2020 8:42 PM
View all Business
View all Lifestyle
View all Sport
View all Entertainment
View all World
View all Africa
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The Midday Report With Clement Manyathela
arrow_forward
Section 27 and the National School Feeding Scheme in cour

Section 27 and the National School Feeding Scheme in cour

2 July 2020 12:39 PM

Guest: Julia Chaskalson - communications officer at Section 27


More episodes from The Midday Report With Clement Manyathela

Economy

2 July 2020 1:06 PM

Guest: Karl Hammerschmidt

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Ndifuna ukwazi

2 July 2020 12:58 PM

Guest: Buhle Booi

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Freedom of Religion SA: Civil Union Bill Amendment adopted in NCOP

2 July 2020 12:50 PM

Guest: Micheal Swain - Freedom of religion SA

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Auditor General Report

2 July 2020 12:37 PM

Guest: Ntsikelelo Breakfast - political analyst attached to the Nelson Mandela University

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Special Investigating Unit probes Covid Corruption

2 July 2020 12:20 PM

Guest: Kaizer Kganyago - Head of Stakeholder and Communications at Special Investigating Unit

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Parliament hears consideration of civil union amendment act

1 July 2020 1:48 PM

Guest: Rev Ecclesia de Lange, Inclusive & Affirming Ministries (IAM) 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Survey finds doctors taking mental strain

1 July 2020 1:06 PM

Guest: Romany Sutherland - Medical Negligence Attorney

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Teacher unions release report showing schools aren't ready to reopen

1 July 2020 1:03 PM

Guest: Basil Manuel - Executive Director at National Professional Teachers Organisation Of South Africa (Naptosa)

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Case management in spotlight as COVID19 numbers increase

1 July 2020 12:42 PM

Guest: Professor Rudo Mathivha - Head of ICU at Chris Baragwanath Hospital

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

702's Clive Moagi shares remedies that worked for him in his COVID-19 recovery

Local

COCT suspends 4 law enforcement officers over forceful eviction of naked man

Local

WATCH LIVE: Gauteng command council gives update on COVID-19

Local

EWN Highlights

Bulelani Qholani wants dignity back after being dragged naked from home

2 July 2020 2:12 PM

4 unions ready to take SAA voluntary severance packages - govt

2 July 2020 1:39 PM

At least 2 dead in Astron fuel refinery explosion in CT

2 July 2020 1:29 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA