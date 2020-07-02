Khayelitsha Evictions: Ndifuna Ukwazi calls for suspension of senior CT officials

Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
15:00 - 18:00
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
702 FYI
Today at 15:53
Naked man traumatised after ‘dignity dragged through the mud’ in eviction
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Zacharia Mashele
Guests
125
Today at 16:10
Unisa reacts to SCA ruling on the removal of Afrikaans as a medium of instruction
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
125
Today at 16:20
[Active Citizenry] Building a home for a desolate family
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Advocate Tiny Seboko
Guests
125
Today at 16:45
Financial Wellness Feature: TransUnion Hardship
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Samke Mhlongo - Private Banker Turned Wealth Coach at TNC Wealth Partners
Guests
125
Today at 16:53
School Meals Now court hearing
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Noncedo Madubedube
Guests
125
Today at 17:11
[Right of Reply]
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Dr Lekopane Mogaladi, CEO of Tembisa Hospital
Guests
125
Today at 17:20
Khayelitsha Demolition, naked man video goes viral
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Richard Bosman, Executive Director for Safety and Security in the City of Cape Town
Guests
125
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Graeme Korner - ... at Korner Perspective
Guests
125
Today at 18:39
A group of economists and economic policy analysts claim the suplimentary budget reneged on President Cyril Ramaphosa’s R500-billion rescue package. But not everyone agrees...
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Dr Gilad Isaacs - Co-Director at Institute for Economic Justice
Isaah Mhlanga - Chief Economist at Alexander Forbes
Guests
125
Today at 19:08
Author and journalist Mandy Wiener will return to the Primedia Broadcast team to host the Midday Report.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Mandy Wiener - Journalist and Author of 'Ministry of Crime' at ...
Guests
125
Today at 19:18
Personal Finance Feature - Equity Fund vas Index investing
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Warren Ingram - Personal Financial Advisor and Executive Director at Galileo Capital
Guests
125
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Small Business Focus : Onion Peeler lessons for SME
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Pavlo Phitidis - Founder at Aurik Business Accelerator
Guests
125
