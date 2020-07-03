Q&A on plan for Gauteng

Streaming issues? Report here
The Midday Report
12:00 - 13:00
Today at 13:35
What to stream during lockdown
The Azania Mosaka Show
Guests
Ottilia chidavaenzi
Today at 13:50
Travel Feature - Web cams around the world offer access to your favourite animals and the outdoors
The Azania Mosaka Show
Guests
Gabbi Brondani
Today at 14:05
Friday Profile - Professor Zeblon Vilakazi
The Azania Mosaka Show
Guests
Professor Zeblon Vilakazi - Vice Chancellor of Wits University
Today at 14:35
702 Unplugged - James Deacon
The Azania Mosaka Show
Guests
James Deacon - Musician
Today at 16:20
Porn addiction, anxiety surged among SA workers during lockdown,
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Andrew Davies
Today at 17:20
Shoeless boy grows into sneaker boss
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Lekau Sehoana
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Thato Mashigo - Portfolio Manager at Sanlam Private Wealth
Today at 18:48
Bruce reads World News.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
No Items to show
The Midday Report
12:00 - 13:00
Latest Local
UPDATE: 12,957 recoveries for Gauteng as SA records 8,728 new infections Health Minister Zweli Mkhize announced on Thursday that the number of national recoveries so far is 81,999. 2 July 2020 11:13 PM
Gauteng healthcare system starting to feel the pinch - report Eyewitness News reporter Kgomotso Modise has the details on the provincial command council COVID-19 update. 2 July 2020 4:40 PM
SAHRC to take City of Cape Town to court after man forcefully dragged from shack In a video shared widely, law enforcement officers were seen dragging a naked Bulelani Qholani from his home. 2 July 2020 4:10 PM
View all Local
SIU investigating government COVID-19 corruption Stakeholder and communications head Kaizer Kganyago unpacks how his unit will handle this investigation. 2 July 2020 1:38 PM
Mass participation in municipal affairs is needed - Kimi Makwetu The auditor-general says people need to act in curbing irregular expenditure shown in municipal audits. 2 July 2020 7:58 AM
[WATCH LIVE] President Cyril Ramaphosa answers your COVID-19 questions The Presidency says that it will be a public platform to address all the questions on issues and challenges currently facing socie... 1 July 2020 6:01 PM
View all Politics
Small Business Focus: Onion peeler lessons for SMEs Pavlo Phitidis tells more about a strategy that he has been using for years and how to apply this in a business. 2 July 2020 9:42 PM
Personal Finance Feature - Equity fund vs index investing Personal financial adviser Warren Ingram says active fund managers in South Africa have had a terrible time. 2 July 2020 8:43 PM
Meat importers say FairPlay's dumping concerns is just a COVID-19 blame game Association of Meat Importers and Exporters CEO Paul Matthew says there are mechanisms to deal with a possibility of dumping 2 July 2020 8:05 PM
View all Business
Swing City's Graeme Watkins on the Standard Bank (virtual) Jazz Festival This weekend, South African jazz lovers were blown away by the glorious sounds streaming into living rooms courtesy of Swing City. 2 July 2020 11:52 AM
Car insurance from R180 per month – and you don't pay if you don't drive Meet Alex Thomson of Naked Insurance, a high-tech company with vastly lower operating costs than most traditional insurers. 30 June 2020 8:03 PM
Axe (aka 'Lynx') deodorant has a new scent - 'Africa and Marmite' (not kidding) "We've decided to step it up," says Lynx. "With Lynx Marmite, we're bringing the world of food into the fragrance category." LOL! 30 June 2020 7:25 PM
View all Lifestyle
Western Province agrees to Newlands proposal The loan agreement approved on Tuesday, will enable the WPRFU to pay off its debt to Remgro and Investec Bank. Guarantees have alr... 1 July 2020 4:37 PM
Mahlatse 'Chiliboy' Ralepelle handed 8-year doping ban The 33-year-old tested positive for the banned anabolic agent, Zeranol, during an out-of-competition test on the 17th January 2019... 1 July 2020 9:58 AM
CSA announces revised date for 3T Cricket Solidarity Cup match The match details remain the same with SuperSport Park as the hosting venue and the starting time being 11 am (SAST). 1 July 2020 9:13 AM
View all Sport
[WATCH] Best friends reuniting after COVID-19 quarantine is so adorable Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 3 July 2020 8:53 AM
Labour MP Claudia Webbe smashes phone after it kept ringing during speech Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 3 July 2020 8:47 AM
Swing City's Graeme Watkins on the Standard Bank (virtual) Jazz Festival This weekend, South African jazz lovers were blown away by the glorious sounds streaming into living rooms courtesy of Swing City. 2 July 2020 11:52 AM
View all Entertainment
UPDATE: 12,957 recoveries for Gauteng as SA records 8,728 new infections Health Minister Zweli Mkhize announced on Thursday that the number of national recoveries so far is 81,999. 2 July 2020 11:13 PM
[LISTEN] Why the 'Stop Hate for Profit' campaign has gained momentum The 'Stop Hate for Profit' has seen advertisers pull out from Facebook for apparently turning a blind eye to hate speech. 1 July 2020 4:47 PM
Lazarus Chakwera sworn in as Malawi president Chakwera defeated incumbent Peter Mutharika with 58.57% of the vote in Tuesday's poll. 29 June 2020 1:32 PM
View all World
Lesotho's former first lady granted bail in murder case Maesaiah Thabane has been charged with ordering the killing of former prime minister Thomas Thabane's then-wife Lipolelo Thabane,... 29 June 2020 6:13 PM
SA's Future Professionals: How to nurture the next wave of change-makers Do your part to help future professionals realise their full potential. Donate to the PPS Foundation, today! 11 June 2020 11:33 AM
Netflix, Amazon coming to a DStv decoder near you? MultiChoice offers no denials Without naming them, we have signed agreements with two major international platforms, says MultiChoice CFO Tim Jacobs. 11 June 2020 9:07 AM
View all Africa
Axe (aka 'Lynx') deodorant has a new scent - 'Africa and Marmite' (not kidding) "We've decided to step it up," says Lynx. "With Lynx Marmite, we're bringing the world of food into the fragrance category." LOL! 30 June 2020 7:25 PM
It feels like this economy's in a death spiral - Bruce Whitfield, The Money Show South Africa's economy shrank by 2% in Q1/2020, its third consecutive contraction. Bruce Whitfield interviews Prof Adrian Saville. 30 June 2020 6:29 PM
What in the world happened to Eon de Vos? And what does he believe about money? Bruce Whitfield interviews Eon de Vos about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.). 29 June 2020 8:30 PM
View all Opinion

The Midday Report With Clement Manyathela
Q&A on plan for Gauteng

Q&A on plan for Gauteng

3 July 2020 12:49 PM

Guest: Kgomotso Modise


SABC

3 July 2020 12:42 PM

Guest: Hannes du Buisson

Corruption

3 July 2020 12:40 PM

Guest: Ralph Mathekga - Political Analyst 

School Nutrition pending the Phase in of R, Gr6 and 11 Students

3 July 2020 12:25 PM

Guests: Julia Chaskalson

Elijah Mhlanga - The Department of Basic Education Spokesperson

Economy

2 July 2020 1:06 PM

Guest: Karl Hammerschmidt

Khayelitsha Evictions: Ndifuna Ukwazi calls for suspension of senior CT officials

2 July 2020 12:58 PM

Guest: Buhle Booi

Freedom of Religion SA: Civil Union Bill Amendment adopted in NCOP

2 July 2020 12:50 PM

Guest: Micheal Swain - Freedom of religion SA

Section 27 and the National School Feeding Scheme in cour

2 July 2020 12:39 PM

Guest: Julia Chaskalson - communications officer at Section 27

Auditor General Report

2 July 2020 12:37 PM

Guest: Ntsikelelo Breakfast - political analyst attached to the Nelson Mandela University

Special Investigating Unit probes Covid Corruption

2 July 2020 12:20 PM

Guest: Kaizer Kganyago - Head of Stakeholder and Communications at Special Investigating Unit

Trending

State capture inquiry: Montana accuses Zondo of unfairness

Local

Experts develop online tool to help mitigate COVID-19 in endurance sports events

Local Sport

Will the Gauteng govt decide to restrict sale, consumption of alcohol?

Local

EWN Highlights

Nehawu: Albert Luthuli Hospital the new COVID-19 epicentre for health workers

3 July 2020 12:02 PM

Parly could've done better with Prasa, says former Scopa chair Godi

3 July 2020 11:51 AM

How the NW health department is preparing for COVID-19 peak

3 July 2020 11:17 AM

