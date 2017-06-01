BLSA in support of State Capture inquiry

Stephen Grootes talks to Bonang Mohale BLSA Deputy Chairman
Guest: Brent Lindeque, founder of Good Things GuyLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Tholakele Mnganga- EWN Sport JournalistLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Sputnik Ratau | Spokesperson for the National Department of Water and SanitationLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Sikhonathi Mantshantsha | Spokesperson at Eskom |LISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Kyle Cowan- News24 JournalistLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Nthakoana Ngatane- EWN ReporterLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Thando Khubeka - EWN ReporterLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Tshidi Madia - EWN Senior politics journalistLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Brent MeersmanLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Thezi Mabuza, Acting Commissioner at the NCCLISTEN TO PODCAST