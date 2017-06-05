Ben Ngubane linked to Gupta emails

Stephen spoke to Sikhobathi Mantshantsha Deputy Editor at Financial Mail about how people working for the Guptas actually drafted the first public statement by Eskom Chair Ben Ngubane.
White Monopoly Capital phrase
Stephen spoke to Ranjeni Munsammy Associate Editor Daily Maverick about proof of how the British public relations company Bell Pottinger was responsible for creating the phrase white monopoly capital and that it was part of a plan to change the narrative .
