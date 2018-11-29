Streaming issues? Report here
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
Today at 17:53
Bongani Mountain Lodge attacked and burnt to the ground
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Steffen Schneier
Today at 18:09
ZOOM: Ford's 16 billion ZAR bet on SA
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Andrea Cavallaro - Group operations director at Ford Motor Company of Southern Africa (FMCSA)
Today at 18:15
First day of alcohol sales after six weeks of no sales or distribution
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Solly Kramer - CEO at Norman Goodfellows
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Norman Mackechnie - Portfolio Manager at Momentum Asset Management
Today at 18:39
Pep Store customers anonymously help each other pay off lay-bys quicker
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Jaap Hamman - CEO at PEP Stores
Today at 18:50
A Day in a life of a florist) How we to keep up with flower demand
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Anjelina Pinto - Owner of Donna's Flowers
Today at 19:08
ZOOM: Heroes and Zeros, with Andy Rice
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Andy Rice - Branding and Advertising Expert at ...
Andy Rice - Branding and Advertising Expert at ...
Andy Rice - Branding and Advertising Expert at ...
Today at 19:18
Africa Business Focus
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Adetunji Omotola - Independent African Analyst at ...
Today at 19:33
ZOOM Investment School - Dealing with Losses
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Mduduzi Luthuli - Co-Founder and Executive Director at Luthuli Capital
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
The Midday Report With Mandy Wiener
2018-11-29

2018-11-29

29 November 2018 1:30 PM


KZN scientist finds new way of growing new Covid-19 variant in groundbreaking research.

2 February 2021 2:32 PM

Guest: Sandile Cele, Medical student at the University of KZN Nelson Mandela School of Medicine

Joburg EMS urges caution as rains continue.

2 February 2021 1:19 PM

Guest: Nana Radebe-Kgiba - Johannesburg EMS spokesperson and Elizabeth Viljoen - Forecaster- SAWS

ECD centers: The Save Our ECD Workforce Campaign is massively concerned about the radio silence and lack of transparency around the ECD stimulus package.

2 February 2021 1:11 PM

Guest: Ruby Motaung - Executive Director For Training and Resources in early Education.

The Commission continues to hear Parliamentary Oversight related evidence from the Former Chairperson of the Portfolio Committee on Public Enterprises, Ms Zukiswa Rantho

2 February 2021 1:05 PM

Guest: Gaye Davis - EWN Reporter

Inoculated expats urge South Africans to take covid-19 vaccines.

2 February 2021 12:58 PM

Guest: Mia Lindeque, EWN Reporte

Level 3: A step too far or not far enough?

2 February 2021 12:52 PM

Guest: Alex van den Heever - Chair in the field of Social Security Systems Administration and Management 

Sports Wrap!

1 February 2021 1:08 PM

Guest: Micheal Pedro- EWN Sports Reporter

The Commission will hear Parliamentary Oversight related evidence from the former Chairperson of Standing.

1 February 2021 12:57 PM

Guest: Nthakoana Ngatane- EWN Reporter 

Public school teachers return to work, dealing with COVID-19 loss of colleagues

1 February 2021 12:45 PM

Guest: Elijah Mhlanga, Department of Basic Education spokesperson

Talks of the levels being eased and the booze ban being lifted, Prof parry gives us reasons why and if we are indeed ready for this

1 February 2021 12:42 PM

Guest: Prof Charles Parry | Dir of Alcohol, Tobacco and Other Drug Research Unit at South African Medical Research Council |

