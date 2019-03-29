Sars interdicts unions to comply with picketing rules

Streaming issues? Report here
The John Perlman Show
15:00 - 18:00
Today at 15:10
This is what we need to hear from Ramaphosa’s Sona
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Richard Calland
Today at 15:16
Equal education's expectations on SONA 2021
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Noncedo Madubedube, General Secretary of Equal Education
Today at 15:20
The impact of Covid-19 on South Africa's agriculture economy
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Thoko Didiza, Minister of Agriculture, Land Reform and Rural Development
Today at 15:20
SONA Preview with Ferial Haffajee
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Ferial Haffajee - Associate Editor at Daily Maverick
Today at 15:40
Plan B with Rebecca Davis
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Rebecca Davis - Journalist and Author at Daily Maverick
Today at 15:50
Power of poetry: Siphokazi Jonas to deliver bespoke poem at Sona 2021
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Siphokazi Jones
Today at 15:50
SA documentary My Octopus Teacher makes Oscars shortlist
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Craig Foster
Today at 16:05
Court finds Hawks arrest of Norma Mngoma unlawful
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Graig-Lee Smith - reporter at EWN
Today at 16:10
SONA 2021 to focus on economy under COVID-19 pandemic
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Lumkile Mondi, Senior Lecturer at the School of Economic and Business Science at Wits University
Today at 16:20
Business expectations from SONA 2021
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Cas Coovadia - Managing Director at Banking Association of South Africa
Today at 16:20
Shell lays out plan for transition to cleaner energy
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Prof Anton Eberhard - Professor at UCT Graduate School of Business
Today at 16:50
#PromisesPromises: Previous SONA targets, how far are they now?
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Ferial Haffajee - Associate Editor at Daily Maverick
Today at 16:55
Ratanga Junction is being turned into a ‘water park’
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Natalie du Preez - Marketing and Communications Manager, Rabie Property Group
Today at 17:05
The latest on Covid-19 in the WC with Premier Alan Winde
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Alan Winde - Premier at Western Cape Government
Today at 17:10
The Commission of inquiry into taxi Violence in Gauteng report
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Jacob Mamabolo- Gauteng MEC for the Public Transport and Roads Infrastructure
Today at 17:20
Tourism Budget Expectations for 2021
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Tshifhiwa Tshivengwa - CEO at Tourism Business Council of South Africa (TBCSA)
Today at 17:20
Sona Preview with EWN's Babalo Ndenze
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Babalo Ndenze - Parliamentary Correspondent at EWN
Today at 17:45
Amber Fillary, World Record Holding Ice Swimmer
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Amber Fillary - World Record Holding Ice Swimmer
Today at 17:53
Health sector expectations on SONA 2021
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Dr Angelique Coetzee
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Graeme Korner - ... at Korner Perspective
Today at 18:39
SONA preview
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Andrew Woodburn - Managing Director at Amrop WoodburnMann
Today at 18:50
Side Hustle Fund
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Nic Haralambous - entrepreneur and keynote speaker. at ....
Latest Local
We did basic checks on senior official but she was not honest - Treasury DG Dondo Mogajane says the newly appointed CFO of the National Treasury, Priya Lutchman failed to be honest in her interview. 11 February 2021 11:53 AM
What opposition parties, trade unions want Ramaphosa to say during Sona EFF national chairperson Veronica Mente and Saftu general-secretary Zwelinzima Vavi give their view on the upcoming speech. 11 February 2021 7:55 AM
276 people succumb to COVID-19; 3,159 infections recorded The Health Department says the fatalities brings the death toll to 47, 145. 11 February 2021 6:30 AM
View all Local
Gauteng ANCYL wants what happened to Masuku to apply to Makhura - EWN reporter EWN senior politics journalist Tshidi Madia says some people want Panyaza Lesufi to follow suit and for Lebogang Maile to rise. 11 February 2021 1:37 PM
Decision to arrest Norma Mngoma by Hawks unlawful, High Court rules EWN reporter Craig-Lee Smith says this was a big win for Malusi Gigaba's estranged wife as the judge ruled in her favour. 11 February 2021 1:12 PM
'Signs of incremental progress in SA despite graft, blackouts, vaccine delays' It's not all doom and gloom. Bruce Whitfield interviews Goolam Ballim (Group Chief Economist, Standard Bank) ahead of Sona. 10 February 2021 8:35 PM
View all Politics
PayJustNow disrupts lay-by system: Make your first payment and take it home! No interest, no fees - Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler reports on the lay-by platform that's taking South Africa by storm. 10 February 2021 9:12 PM
How to spot the winners among the small-to-medium sized companies on the JSE Small Talk Daily's Anthony Clark has expert advice on investing in the small to medium-cap sector and avoiding the pitfalls. 10 February 2021 8:51 PM
SA's brain drain: 'Critical for economic recovery to stem the emigration tide' From medicine to construction - specialist skills must be retained for SA to remain competitive, warns RMB chief James Formby. 10 February 2021 7:17 PM
View all Business
'The song Not Yet Uhuru was triggered by the poverty I saw in Alex and Orlando' Legendary Caiphus Semenya and Letta Mbulu go down memory lane and tackle their childhood, marriage, politics and the arts. 11 February 2021 1:38 PM
Primedia Broadcasting parts ways with DJs Fresh, Euphonik The decision to terminate their contracts was 'made after careful consideration of the events of the past weeks and was taken in t... 10 February 2021 7:31 PM
Bruce Whitfield's 'Upside of Down' sells 10K copies. Updated paperback out now The Money Show presenter Bruce Whitfield's bestseller now has an updated paperback edition – available at good bookstores. 9 February 2021 3:00 PM
View all Lifestyle
It's a shame that Australia's Test tour of South Africa isn't on - Correspondent Rob Kaldor says if one of the cricketers or staff brings back COVID-19 they will be ridiculed across the country. 3 February 2021 2:27 PM
Swallows remain undefeated as Nyatama scores late equaliser against Sundowns Musa Nyatama scored with the last kick of the match as Swallows FC drew 1-1 away to log leaders Mamelodi Sundowns. 23 January 2021 5:52 PM
Ultramarathons are popular – but are they good for you? Johannesburg ultra-distance mountain runner Anouk Baars says the longer you go in the races the more it becomes a mental game. 4 January 2021 6:16 PM
View all Sport
Fancy Weetabix and beans? weird food combo has top brands dissing it on Twitter Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 11 February 2021 8:18 AM
[WATCH] Woman who set hair with Gorilla Glue seeks help from plastic surgeon Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 11 February 2021 8:17 AM
[WATCH] 'No judge, I am not a cat,' Kitten Zoom filter mishap goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 10 February 2021 8:14 AM
View all Entertainment
SA company wins top award for 3D printed respirator that protects medics The local product costs a fraction of the price of imported units. Bruce Whitfield interviews Ideso design director Marc Ruwiel. 9 February 2021 8:17 PM
South Africa calls for immediate release of those detained in Myanmar Dirco DDG responsible for Asia and the Middle East Ambassador Anil Sooklal says they want democracy to be restored. 3 February 2021 2:37 PM
Award-winning American actress Cicely Tyson passes away at 96 Tyson's longtime manager Larry Thompson confirmed the actress passing on Thursday. 29 January 2021 6:43 AM
View all World
New fund raising R700m+ for 'breakout' SA companies expanding into Africa 'It's happening!' Knife Capital's Keet Van Zyl says they're approaching the $30m mark which is more than halfway to $50m target. 9 February 2021 7:55 PM
Sustainable Energy: A fascinating dynamic for the resources sector Issues such as climate change are no longer "soft" elements that can be tucked away in a sustainability report somewhere. 8 February 2021 7:20 AM
Hopewell Chin'ono: Police have my passports and title deeds Zimbabwean journalist Hopewell Chin'ono has been granted bail after spending three weeks in jail. 28 January 2021 5:52 PM
View all Africa
'Signs of incremental progress in SA despite graft, blackouts, vaccine delays' It's not all doom and gloom. Bruce Whitfield interviews Goolam Ballim (Group Chief Economist, Standard Bank) ahead of Sona. 10 February 2021 8:35 PM
SA's brain drain: 'Critical for economic recovery to stem the emigration tide' From medicine to construction - specialist skills must be retained for SA to remain competitive, warns RMB chief James Formby. 10 February 2021 7:17 PM
Dear Minister... SAB launches campaign urging Mboweni to 'tax beer responsibly' Soon after Finance Minister Tito Mboweni launched his Tips for MoF campaign, South African Breweries came up with their own. 9 February 2021 8:49 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The Midday Report With Mandy Wiener
arrow_forward
Sars interdicts unions to comply with picketing rules

Sars interdicts unions to comply with picketing rules

29 March 2019 12:50 PM

Guest: Khaya Xaba |  Nehawu spokesperson


More episodes from The Midday Report With Mandy Wiener

Mandy's book of the week:

11 February 2021 1:10 PM

Guest: William Dicey- Author

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

GAUTENG ANC'S MAKHURA SET TO FACE INTEGRITY COMMISSION AMID PEC FACTION BATTLES

11 February 2021 1:00 PM

Guest: Tshidi Madia - EWN Senior politics journalist

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

High Court to rule on Norma Mngoma arrest.

11 February 2021 12:56 PM

Guest: Graig-Lee Smith

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

What to expect from political issues ahead of SONA

11 February 2021 12:49 PM

Guest: Sanusha Naidu- author, academic and research specialist

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Business and Economy- What to expect ahead of SONA.

11 February 2021 12:31 PM

Guests: Duma Gqubule -Centre of economic development and transformation founding director

Bonang Mohale - Independent non-executive chairman of Bidvest

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Cosatu outlines its expectations ahead of SONA

11 February 2021 12:25 PM

Guest: Sizwe Pamla- National spokesperson for Cosatu

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

State of Readiness: parliament tells us how they navigated preparing for SONA during COVID-19 and Scene Setter: A SONA like no other- parliamentary correspondent tells us what we can expect...

11 February 2021 12:20 PM

Guests: Cedrick Froclick - House Chairperson responsible for Committees, Oversight and ICT.

Babalo Ndenze, EWN Parliamentary Corespondent.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Second Impeachment Trial of Former President Donald Trump

10 February 2021 1:07 PM

Guest: Brooks Spector | US foreign policy expert and associate editor at Daily Maverick

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

SONA Briefing - State of Readiness and DA leader John Steenhuisen tears into President Cyril Ramaphosa in his ‘True State of the Nation’ address.

10 February 2021 1:06 PM

Guests: Gaye Davis - EWN Reporter

John Steenhuisen- DA leader

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

By-elections postponed to May: IEC.

10 February 2021 12:50 PM

Guest: Sy Mamabolo | Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) at Independent Electoral Commission (IEC)

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

What opposition parties, trade unions want Ramaphosa to say during Sona

Politics Local

We did basic checks on senior official but she was not honest - Treasury DG

Local

Gauteng ANCYL wants what happened to Masuku to apply to Makhura - EWN reporter

Politics

Local Lifestyle

EWN Highlights

EFF's Floyd Shivambu's journalist assault trial moved to 2 June

11 February 2021 2:11 PM

Gauteng taxi violence report finds sector controlled by unregulated associations

11 February 2021 1:45 PM

Ex-Eskom board member Pamensky confirms Essa friendship, denies business deals

11 February 2021 1:23 PM

